The Big Picture A recent Harvard graduate's first acting job goes terribly wrong, leading to a series of unfortunate events in Texas.

Erwin (Rudy Pankow) makes a deal with an oil driller to help him out of his financial troubles as he finds himself stuck in the south.

The film showcases a close-knit small-town community and the challenges Erwin faces in his new life.

This March, a seemingly small incident turns into a life-changing journey when Accidental Texan heads to theaters. The movie centers on a fresh-out-of-college young man whose first big job goes horribly wrong, forcing him to change course. Along the way, he meets new people who may yet help him. The feature is set to release in theaters on March 8. Today, Roadside Attractions has released the official trailer.

Accidental Texan centers on Erwin (Rudy Pankow), a recent Harvard graduate whose first professional acting job is a certified disaster after he forgets to turn off his phone, leading to an on-set nightmare. So, he leaves New Orleans where things only seem to get worse for him as his car breaks down in the middle of Texas oil country. To try and rectify the issue, he heads to a local diner where he meets Faye (Carrie-Anne Moss), who eventually leads him to a mechanic. However, Erwin can't afford the repairs and instead makes a deal with an oil driller, Merle (Thomas Haden Church), who is also in a financial tough spot. With few options left, Merle thinks that Erwin's acting — and Faye's shotgun — can get them out of their situations.

The trailer begins as Erwin begins what should be an exciting new venture for him though he's feeling some understandable nerves about his first gig. But, of course, everything goes downhill from there, leading to a major change in the landscape after his car breaks down. While we don't know much about his life pre-disaster, it's clear that Erwin will have to make some adjustments as he works towards getting funds, finding that he has a little more in common with Merle beyond financial standing. The trailer doesn't only focus on Erwin and Merle's struggle, though, showing a close-knit, small-town community with its own charms that Erwin soon becomes a greater part of.

Who Worked on 'Accidental Texan'?

Accidental Texan was written by Cole Thompson and Julie B. Denny, known previously for working on the 2018 feature Supercon. Mark Lambert Bristol directed. He's primarily worked in various art department capacities for projects like Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, The Mummy (2017), Fear the Walking Dead, and several others. Bristol has also directed short films, music videos, and video games. Accidental Texan was produced by Bristol, Denny, Melissa Kirkendall (Castle Falls), and Koen Wooten (Red vs. Blue, Gen: Lock, RWBY). Along with the mentioned cast, the film also stars Bruce Dern (Old Dads, Nebraska).

Accidental Texan premieres on March 8 in theaters. Watch the trailer below: