Fans of drama-thriller The Accidental Wolf won't have long to wait before the Emmy-nominated series returns. Collider is excited to exclusively premiere the trailer for the third and final season, from writer-director Arian Moayed, which will return to Topic on November 10.

The Accidental Wolf stars Tony winner Kelli O'Hara as Katie, a woman who received a mysterious phone call one night that upended her predictable existence and cast her into a web of danger and conspiracy. Despite mounting evidence that the mystery phone call was more than a scam, Katie's family refuses to believe her and threatens to take custody of her daughter. The second season ends with Katie finally coming face to face with Tala (Marsha Stephanie Blake), the woman she's been searching for, as the latter adds another piece to the puzzle Katie has been fighting to solve.

The series was renewed for a third season by emerging streaming service Topic back in January. The new trailer hints at the dangerous lengths Katie and Tala will go to expose the truth behind Angelware Pharmaceuticals, and the equally dangerous lengths Angelware will go to in order to protect their secrets.

Image via Topic

Series lead O'Hara is a Broadway icon, and seven-time Tony nominee, who took home the prize in 2015 for her performance in the revival of The King and I. In addition to The Accidental Wolf, her most recent onscreen appearance is as Aurora Fane in HBO's The Gilded Age, where she was recently upgraded to series regular for the second season.

In addition to O'Hara and Blake, the cast of The Accidental Wolf is made up of a veritable who's-who of the stage and screen, including Judith Ivey, Judith Light, Ngozi Anyanwu, Hend Ayoub, Michael Chernus, Mike Doyle, James Naughton, Michael Rady, Paul Sparks, James Udom, Erin Wilhelmi, and Frank Wood.

Moayed, himself a Tony-nominated actor, independently produced The Accidental Wolf with the help of the Broadway community. The first season was also produced in part with Waterwell Films, an organization founded by Moayed and Tom Ridgely devoted to "telling engrossing stories in unexpected ways that deliberately wrestle with complex civic questions."

In addition to writing and directing The Accidental Wolf, Moayed has appeared in a variety of film and television projects. He played Todd Spodeck in Netflix's Inventing Anna and made a short but memorable appearance as Agent Cleary in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel. Most notably, he has played Stewy Hosseini in three seasons of HBO's hit drama Succession, a role for which he was recently nominated for an Emmy.

The Accidental Wolf Season 3 will release on Topic on November 10. Check out the trailer and official synopsis below: