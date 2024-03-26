The Big Picture The Accountant 2 is already in production with the original cast and director returning, hinted at due to the first film's popularity.

The sequel will bring back Ben Affleck and J.K. Simmons, and add Jon Bernthal to the mix.

Amazon shared the first image from set, after we reported on the filming start date last week.

The Accountant 2 sprang out of nowhere very quickly and that speed has only accelerated as production on the Ben Affleck-led sequel is already underway, as announced by Amazon Studios, who are responsible for producing and distributing the movie. Taking to social media, the studio posted a photo of the classic clapperboard announcing that it was the "first day of principal production". That lined up nicely with what star J.K. Simmons said last week when speaking with Collider's Nate Richard about the movie.

"Yeah, I head to LA in a little over a week to do some rehearsals and pre-production and start shooting my chunk of it. I’m not even sure, I think they start early next week , because then I'm in the week after and doing my supporting thing."

The film brings back not just Affleck, Jon Bernthal and Simmons, but director Gavin O'Connor too, and Simmons told Richard that even during the making of the first film, there were tentative plans to continue the story further down the line if the original film performed well enough in theatres.

"There was a plan for a possible sequel at the very beginning. I mean, not a “plan” plan, not a story, but that was always a possibility, and thanks to Gavin O’Connor and Ben Affleck for really being determined to make it happen," said Simmons. "As I'm sure you know, that movie did well in theaters, but then it's had a really, really popular resurgence in the last few years in streaming."

What Was 'The Accountant' About?

Affleck appears as Wolff, a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Wolff works as a forensic accountant for dangerous criminal organizations, using a small-town chartered accountancy office as a front for hiding and laundering his money. His life takes a turn when the U.S. Treasury Department's Crime Enforcement Division, led by Ray King (played by J.K. Simmons), starts to close in on him. As Christian takes on a legitimate client in order to hide more of his misdeeds — a state-of-the-art robotics company where an accounting clerk (played by Anna Kendrick) has discovered a discrepancy involving millions of dollars — he also finds himself in the cross-hairs of a bigger scheme going on in the background that will ultimately test not just his abilities but also his personal loyalties.

Although met with mixed reviews critically—the movie has a 52% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes—the film was praised for Affleck's performance, and its portrayal of neurodiversity via Wolff's autism, as depicted onscreen.

Stay tuned to Collider for updates on The Accountant 2. The first movie is currently streaming on Max in the U.S.

