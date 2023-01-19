Judgment day is coming. One of the most buzzed-about winter television premieres is upon us, and questions of innocence and guilt paint a bloody path toward the truth. The new Fox crime anthology series, Accused, features a line-up of some of today’s biggest actors, and it follows various high-profile cases all around the country committed by seemingly normal, everyday people. Each episode focuses on a different crime and follows the accused through the act of the crime and into the courtroom as they recount what happened through their eyes.

Innocent until proven guilty is not always true, and in the upcoming series, the various defendants find themselves in hot water as they sit on benches awaiting their fate. At times untrustworthy, some of the actors playing the criminals in question include Rachel Bilson (The OC), Whitney Cummings (2 Broke Girls), Jason Ritter (Parenthood), and Michael Chiklis (The Shield). Gearing up to premiere this week, here is everything you need to know about Accused, including the trailer, cast, premiere dates, and more.

When and Where Is Accused Releasing?

Accused is premiering on Fox on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. Accused is exclusively airing on the Fox network, and viewers must have the appropriate cable subscriptions to view the series. After its special premiere date time on January 22, Accused will move to its regular spot on Tuesdays beginning on January 24 at 9 pm ET/PT. After the episodes have aired, they will become available to stream on Hulu the following day. You can also use Hulu to watch the broadcast on Fox by signing up for the Hulu + Live TV subscription. Hulu offers various plans, including an ad-supported plan for $7.99/month, and a plan without ads for $14.99/month. Season 1 will feature a total of 15 episodes. Hulu + Live TV plans start at $69.99/month. Episodes can also be watched directly on the Fox website after episodes have aired as well.

Watch the Dramatic Courtroom-Centered Trailer for Accused

Many familiar faces litter the trailer of Accused as they fight to clear their name. The question is, do they deserve the benefit of the doubt? The trailer introduces audiences to the various defendants on the stand, as they recount how they came to be sitting in a court of law. Accused of crimes of various degrees, including murder, the trailer focuses on the pilot episode as one father, played by Michael Chiklis, becomes convinced his teenaged son is plotting a terrible crime. The trailer also introduces us to the large ensemble cast while flipping back and forth between courtrooms and bloody crime scenes, including Wendell Pierce (The Wire), Rachel Bilson, Jason Ritter, Margo Martindale (The Americans), and Abigail Breslin (Scream Queens).

Who Is Making Accused?

While the many flashy names of celebrities acting in front of the camera have contributed to the intrigue surrounding the upcoming series, there’s also quite a bit of star power behind the lens. Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Porter (Pose) is directing an episode, alongside series star Michael Chiklis. Also directing is Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin (Coda), and her episode will air on January 24. Howard Gordon (Homeland) serves as the series showrunner and co-executive producer alongside Alex Gansa (Homeland) and David Shore (The Good Doctor).

What Is Accused About?

Accused is based on the 2010 British crime anthology drama series under the same name that ran on BBC One. In the upcoming series, each episode begins in a courtroom in the aftermath of a crime, where the accused recounts what happened from their point of view. As viewers follow their version of the truth, the series goes back in time via flashbacks to reveal the crimes the accused may or may not have committed, and what led them to commit those crimes. Each episode will jump to a new city where we meet a new defendant who is potentially an unreliable narrator, and the series will tread between courtroom drama and thrilling crime sequences as it asks audiences to decide who’s guilty.

The original British series ran for two seasons and won critical acclaim, including the International Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2011. Created by Jimmy McGovern, it also featured some of Britain’s most notable actors, including Christopher Eccleston (The Leftovers), Benjamin Smith (No Offence), Olivia Coleman (The Favourite) Mackenzie Crook (Pirates of the Caribbean), Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), and Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters).

As the Fox series functions in an anthology format, every episode features a different story with a new cast of characters. This means ample opportunities for the show to show off its many A-list actors who’re appearing in the show across Season 1. Episode 1, “Scott’s Story,” will feature Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Chiklis and Jill Hennessy (Law and Order), with Chiklis playing medical surgeon Dr. Scott Corbett, who becomes worried about the potential crime his son may commit. Chiklis is best known for playing corrupt cop Vic Mackey in FX’s The Shield, and for his work in Season 4 of FX’s American Horror Story: Freak Show, and Fox’s Gotham (2015-2017). Hennessy is playing Scott’s wife, Lynn Corbett, and Oakes Fegley (The Fabelmans) will be portraying their son, Hunter Corbett.

In the episodes that follow Episode 1, installments will feature Academy-award nominated actress Abigail Breslin as one of the many accused. A former child star, Breslin is best known for her work in Little Miss Sunshine (2006), and the Fox black comedy horror series Scream Queens (2015-2016). This marks Breslin’s return to the Fox network, like her Accused co-star Rachel Bilson, who will also be featured in an episode as a defendant attempting to convince the jury of her innocence. Bilson got her breakthrough role as Southern California teen Summer Roberts on the Fox hit The OC and went on to star in the CW comedy-drama series, Hart of Dixie (2011-2015).

The cast will also feature Tony Award-winning actor Wendell Pierce, Emmy Award-winner Margo Martindale, Whitney Cummings, Jason Ritter, and Jack Davenport. Rhea Perlman (Cheers), Molly Parker (1922), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), Keith Carradine (Dexter), Aisha Dee (The Bold Type), Karen LeBlanc (For the Record), Neil Whitely, and Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident) all also star in the series as the various accused, witnesses, and victims.