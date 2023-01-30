Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip for tomorrow’s episode of Accused, a new crime anthology series. Starring Rachel Bilson (The O.C.) as a distressed mother, the upcoming episode promises to reveal some nasty family affairs.

Each episode of Accused focuses on a different case, taking us to a courtroom with no previous knowledge of what the people on trial are accused of. During the episode, we watch as the case develops in court while peeking at flashbacks that help the viewer to understand what happened with the people involved with each week’s crime. In short, Accused mixes legal drama and crime show tropes to offer something unique.

In the exclusive clip, we can see Bilson’s mysterious character cooking in a fancy kitchen when she’s interrupted by what we assume is her son or stepson. The boy thanks her for a meal and prepares to leave in a rush. The mother wants to know where he’s going and with whom, making the boy defensive.

The mystery only grows once we realize the boy is carrying a leaking backpack, with drops of a white liquid staining the kitchen floor. By the clip alone, we can’t tell who’s this week accused and what crime they committed. Still, we can already tell that the show will deal with a teenager involved in some suspicious activities. That’s very much in life with the show’s philosophy, as Accused intends to explore how ordinary people can ruin their lives due to a single impulsive action or misguided choice.

Who’s Involved with Accused?

Bilson is not the only star attached to Accused, as the show’s cast also includes Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan), Michael Chiklis (The Shield), Margo Martindale (The Watcher), Abigail Breslin (Stillwater), Molly Parker (House of Cards), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Oakes Fegley (The Fabelmans), Jason Ritter (Parenthood), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), and Rhea Perlman (Cheers).

In addition to acting, Chiklis also acts as one episode’s director. Other confirmed directors of the anthology series also includes Billy Porter (Pose), Marlee Matlin (CODA), and Tazbah Chavez (Reservation Dogs). The show's first season premiered on January 22 and counts a total of fifteen episodes that’ll be released weekly. Accused was developed by Emmy Award-winning producer Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24).

New episodes of Accused come to Fox every Tuesday at 9 p.m. In addition, episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Check out the exclusive clip below.