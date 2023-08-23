The Big Picture Accused is a thrilling movie that delves into the dangers of online misinformation and the racism faced by minority communities. Harri, falsely accused of a terror attack, fights to clear his name and faces a horrifying siege in his own home.

The film highlights how innocent tweets can quickly escalate into major news stories, resulting in the leakage of personal information. Harri finds himself in a siege-like situation as angry vigilantes target him, showcasing the terrifying consequences of online frenzy.

Directed by Philip Barantini, known for the single-take film Boiling Point, Accused combines elements of horror and social commentary. It draws parallels to Black Mirror and Home Alone, delivering a politically charged story that exposes the dark side of online misinformation.

From Philip Barantini, the director of Boiling Point — an acclaimed film best known for being staged in a virtuosic single take — comes Accused, a new thriller that looks just as pulse-pounding. The film’s first trailer was unveiled on Thursday, and it effectively teases a politically loaded story of a man who is falsely accused of a terrible crime, and subsequently hounded for it online and in real life.

Chaneil Kular (Netflix's Sex Education) stars as a young South Asian man named Harri, who leaves London one day to dog-sit for his parents in the countryside. But his excursion coincides with a terror attack at an Underground station. Harri doesn’t know it yet, but a series of rumors will paint him as the perpetrator of the attack, and he’ll be hounded by angry vigilantes braying for his blood.

Not only does the movie appear to be highlighting the dangers of online misinformation, it also exposes the racism that people from minority communities are so often subjected to. A helpless Harri urgently tries to clear his name, but soon, stray tweets turn into major news stories, and his face is plastered all over the internet and on TV. Before he knows it, his address and phone number are leaked, and Harri finds himself in a horrific siege-like situation in his parents’ house. The latter half of the trailer suggests that Barantini might have made a real horror movie this time — a terrifying combination of Black Mirror and Home Alone.

Image via XYZ Films

The Movie Exposes the Dangers of Online Misinformation

Released in 2021, Boiling Point was a real-time dramatization of a nerve-wracking dinner service overseen by a volatile head chef played by Stephen Graham. Fans of the brilliant FX series The Bear will find lots to love about it. Boiling Point was just as acclaimed, scoring four nominations at the BAFTAs. A sequel television series, partially directed by Barantini, is also in the works. Co-written by Barnaby Boulton and James Cummings, Accused clocks in at under 90 minutes, and will be released on September 22. You can watch the trailer here, and read the official synopsis down below: