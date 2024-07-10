This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Stars Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, and Danny Pino join Season 2 of Fox's crime series Accused.

The show features gripping crime stories told from defendant's perspective, exploring guilt and innocence in each episode.

Schilling stars as nurse April in an episode with Chambers and Pino.

Season 2 of Fox's anthology crime series Accused will feature some of your favorite stars as a new set of A-list names have been announced to join the sophomore season. Taylor Schilling (Orange Is The New Black), Justin Chambers (Grey’s Anatomy) and Danny Pino (Mayans M.C.) will feature together in a Season 2 episode, according to Deadline. They join already announced Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Nick Cannon, and Michael Chiklis whose roles have not been revealed.

Adapted from a British 2010 series of the same name that ran on BBC One, Accused is a collection of crime stories told from the defendant's point of view. Each episode tackles a different story and begins in a courtroom where audiences are introduced to the defendant after a crime has been committed. The stories are told in flashbacks as the defendants recount their story about the crime and audiences get to see whether they are guilty or innocent. The show premiered in January 2023 to great acclaim, becoming Fox's highest-rated debut in two years. Upon scoring a renewal for Season 2, the makers promised even more gripping episodes with "provocative, fresh takes on many of the most relevant, timely issues of our day.”

Schilling, Cambers, and Pino will feature in an episode titled "April’s Story," with Schilling stepping into the role of April, a nurse who commits a crime with devastating life-altering consequences. It won't be her first time playing a nurse on the small screen, as ardent fans will remember her role as Nurse Veronica Flanagan Callahan, one of the trio of nurses whose personal and professional lives was the center of the NBC medical drama, Mercy. Chambers and Pino will play characters named Tyler and Jake respectively. Pino's involvement in the show sees him reunite with Chiklis as they both recently starred together in Hotel Cocaine a drug-fueled crime thriller series on MGM+. Chiklis returns to Accused having already appeared in the pilot episode of the series and working behind the camera as director on Season 1 episode 9, titled "Jack's Story."

Where Do You Know Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, and Danny Pino From?

Taylor Schilling rose to prominence as Piper Chapman on the Netflix original comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black, a performance that earned her one Emmy and two Golden Globe nods. Some of her recent TV outings include Dear Edward and Pam & Tommy, a Hulu series that chronicled the whirlwind romance between model Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. She's set to star alongside Martin Freeman in the upcoming horror, Queen of Bones. Justin Chambers is best recognized for his role as an intern turned pediatric surgeon Dr. Alex Karev on ABC's hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy where he appeared for 16 Seasons. Pino, a staple of the crime genre, has notably appeared in Cold Case, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and most recently, as a ruthless drug lord in Mayans M.C.

Accused Season 2 is set to premiere on a yet-to-be-announced date this fall. Stay tuned for updates.