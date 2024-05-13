The Big Picture Accused Season 2 returns on Fox at 8 PM this fall with Michael Chiklis, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, and Nick Cannon.

The Fox show is adapted from a British series and has not started production on the new season.

Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.

Fox has unveiled its fall schedule, which sees Accused return for the second season. The show will air on Tuesdays at 8 PM when the 2024/2025 television season commences this fall. The network also revealed, via Deadline, that Michael Chiklis, who starred in the pilot episode, is set to return. The season also enlisted husband-and-wife duo Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, and Nick Cannon. Details about the characters each actor will play have not been revealed yet.

The anthology series developed by Howard Gordon (Homeland) follows defendants accused of crimes and follows their trial in the courtroom while also revealing the circumstances behind the crimes committed. In Season 1, Episode 1 ''Scott's Story', Chiklis plays Scott, a dad who grows increasingly concerned about his son's behavior. He believes that his son is planning a school attack, leading to some contemplation on his part about what he can do to avert the tragedy. When we meet him in court, he's being tried for murder. Apart from starring in the episode, Chiklis also directed "Jack's Story," the ninth episode of Season 1. Chiklis is known for shows like The Commish as Police Commissioner Tony Scali, The Shield as Detective Vic Mackey, and Gotham as Captain Nathaniel Barnes/The Executioner.

Where You May Have Seen Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy and Nick Cannon Before?

Close

Huffman is best known for starring in Desperate Housewives for eight seasons as Lynette Scavo. She also played three different characters in three seasons of ABC's anthology series American Crime. She will next be seen in the second season of Criminal Minds: Evolution. She will play Jill Gideon, the late Jacob Gideon's (Mandy Patinkin) ex-wife. Huffman and Macy are a real-life couple. Macy is an actor, director, and writer best known for playing Frank Gallagher in eleven seasons of Shameless. He also directed three and wrote one. He was nominated for and won several awards for the role. Cannon is a comedian, host, actor, and rapper known for hosting his self-titled show, among many others.

Accused is adapted from a British series of the same name. Jimmy McGovern created the British version, while Gordon developed it for American television. The first season averaged 8 million viewers per episode. Season 1 also starred Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Betsy Brandt, Keith Carradine, Aisha Dee and Jason Ritter.

The season is yet to begin production. Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.

Accused An anthology series features standalone stories focusing on individuals accused of crimes. Episodes begin with the verdict, then backtrack to explore the events and choices that led the accused to their legal predicament, providing a unique perspective on justice and morality. Release Date January 22, 2023 Cast Abigail Breslin , Malcolm-Jamal Warner , Jason Ritter , Keith Carradine , Molly Parker Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Studio All3Media International, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Fox Entertainment, Paramount Television Creator(s) Howard Gordon , Jimmy McGovern Distributor Fox, Sony Pictures Television Story By Jimmy McGovern

WATCH ON HULU