The Big Picture Accused returns this Fall with new cast members Patrick J. Adams and Jerrika Hinton, creating buzz in the TV industry.

The legal drama series explores complex criminal cases from the defendant's perspective, offering a unique take on justice and morality.

Season 2 features a star-studded cast including Justin Chambers, Danny Pino, Taylor Schilling, William H. Macy, and Felicity Huffman.

Fox’s highly-rated legal drama Accused is scheduled to return this Fall, and with it comes additional cast members, two of whom have only just been added, as revealed by TVLine. These two remarkable additions are Patrick J. Adams, popularly known for starring in Suits, and Jerrika Hinton, who played Dr. Stephanie Edwards in Grey’s Anatomy for about five years, from 2012 to 2017. The casting update comes two weeks after several reputable stars who know their stuff in the TV industry were added to the upcoming season, including another Grey’s Anatomy alum.

Developed by Howard Gordon as an adaptation of Jimmy McGovern’s award-winning anthology series of the same name, Accused premiered on Fox in January 2023, over a decade after the original British show ended. The Fox series was then renewed for a second season in March 2023, which will premiere this October. As an anthology production, Accused is a collection of trendy crime stories told from the defendant’s perspective through flashbacks, with each episode exploring a different crime in a different city and with an entirely original cast.

Reports reveal that Adams and Hinton will both appear in the episode "Marcus' Story," in which a tech entrepreneur creates software that, when used, takes a dark turn. The Suits alum will portray Pete, while his co-star will play Lycia. Similarly, Nick Cannon, who was previously announced as a new cast addition, will act as the eponymous Marcus. Fans of Adams and Hinton will no doubt be thrilled to bits to see their faves return to small screens, especially with such an intense project. Since portraying Mike Ross in Suits for eight seasons, Adams has appeared in Orphan Black, Disney+’s The Right Stuff and Prime Video’s A League of Their Own series, among others, while Hinton, following her Grey’s Anatomy gig, has had roles on HBO’s Here and Now, Apple TV+’s Servant and Prime Video’s Hunters.

The Remarkable Cast of 'Accused' Season 2