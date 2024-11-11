Michael Chiklis is doling out a second chance in Collider's exclusive sneak peek of this week’s episode of Accused. The second season of the crime-centered anthology series returns on Tuesday night with an episode titled “Justin’s Story.” While the full details of the case that audiences will be hearing aren’t revealed in the exclusive teaser, we certainly get a feel for what very well could lead to a courtroom visit. In the sneak peek, Chiklis — who plays a coach — can be seen sitting in his car on his cellphone. The coach speaks to the person on the other side of the line in a forgiving manner, obviously looking beyond something they’ve done in hopes that they’ll clean up their act and move on to a better life. Then, the truth comes out, and we discover that the teenager is involved with selling drugs — with the coach telling the young man that he’ll need to ditch the drugs if he wants him to keep up his side of the bargain.

Along with The Shield and Fantastic Four alum, the episode is also set to feature a leading performance from Sherri Saum, who audiences will recognize from her work on such titles as The Fosters and Rescue Me. Judging by the exclusive first look, the secret that Chiklis’s character is harboring for the teenager will likely come to light in one way or another, with one — or both — of them possibly ending up pleading their case in front of a judge and jury.

What Is ‘Accused’ About?

Every week, viewers tune into Fox on Tuesday evenings to see the case of the week in the anthology series, Accused. Breaking from your run-of-the-mill crime-centered procedural, the Howard Gordon-developed series, which is based on a British production of the same name, digs into a different case every week with a different perspective than we're used to. Each installment begins in a courtroom, giving audiences the very basic details about the person standing trial. Throughout the rest of the episode, their story is told, and we learn why and how they ended up in the halls of justice. By the time the credits roll, viewers can form their own opinions about what it means to be “guilty” and if they agree with the final sentencing.

Being that the production is told in anthology style, there is plenty of space for a handful of familiar faces to hold down guest spots on Accused. So far this season, names like William H. Macy (Shameless), Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black) and Nick Cannon (Drumline) have appeared, while in the first lineup of episodes, stars like Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) and Rachel Bilson (The O.C.) swung by the set.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of the fourth episode of Accused’s second season above and tune into Fox on Tuesday at 9 PM ET to watch the full installment.

Accused An anthology series features standalone stories focusing on individuals accused of crimes. Episodes begin with the verdict, then backtrack to explore the events and choices that led the accused to their legal predicament, providing a unique perspective on justice and morality. Release Date January 22, 2023 Creator Howard Gordon Cast Abigail Breslin , Malcolm-Jamal Warner , Jason Ritter , Keith Carradine , Molly Parker Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Website https://www.fox.com/accused/ Studio All3Media International, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Fox Entertainment, Paramount Television Creator(s) Howard Gordon , Jimmy McGovern Distributor Fox, Sony Pictures Television Story By Jimmy McGovern Expand

