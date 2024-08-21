Across the pond, the BBC has a wonderful track record of producing some of the world's best television series, with the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag and the iconic Doctor Who just two of the many beloved examples. Fond fans of British television, the US has seen many successful shows originally starting life on British screens. The likes of Ghosts and The Office are two famous examples of this, with their skyrocketing successes owing gratitude to their British originators. Another example of a once-British show that has found success on American shores is Accused.

Created by Jimmy McGovern (Cracker), the show first aired across the pond in 2010 and found so much success that an American remake felt somewhat inevitable. After premiering back in January 2023, the same story-an-episode format that won over the hearts of Brits was just as triumphant in the US. So, with rumors swirling over casting information and release dates, here is everything we know about Accused Season 2 so far.

6 When Is 'Accused' Season 2 Coming Out?

Initially, many had hoped that an Accused Season 2 would appear as part of Fox's Fall 2023 schedule. Alas, as time drew nearer to this announcement, hope dwindled, especially following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Now, after a considerably longer wait than was expected, Accused will return on Tuesday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET, following another slight delay due to the airing of a live Vice Presidential debate.

5 Where Can You Watch 'Accused' Season 2?

Just like the first Season, Accused Season 2 will be airing officially on FOX upon arrival, as well as streaming on Hulu the day after it debuts. Given the recent trend of network television cancelations, with FOX themselves having canceled shows like Call Me Kat and The Resident, it's refreshing to see a show like Accused given the trust of the network following its initial success. With that being said, not everyone is still a network viewer, and many have switched to streaming options. If that includes you, there are plenty of platforms that stream FOX shows and will show Accused Season 2, such as FuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. All episodes of Accused Season 1 are currently available to stream on Hulu.

4 Is There A Trailer For 'Accused' Season 2?

Sadly, an Accused Season 2 trailer has not yet been released. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when one finally arrives.

3 Who Is Starring In 'Accused' Season 2?

One of the benefits of having an isolated narrative per episode is that each story will have a new cast, which allowed Season 1 of Accused to include the talented acting chops of the likes of Jason Ritter (Freddy vs. Jason), Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine), Whitney Cummings (Whitney), Margo Martindale (August: Osage County), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (Fool's Gold), Wendell Pierce (The Wire), Rachel Bilson (Jumper), and Jack Davenport (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest).

Season 2 will feature much of the same chopping and changing, with each episode making use of the many talents already onboarded. Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), Justin Chambers (Grey's Anatomy), and Danny Pino (Law & Order: SVU) will each play April, Tyler, and Jake, respectively, in an episode titled "April's Story." In "Marcus' Story," Nick Cannon (Drumline) will play tech entrepreneur Marcus, with the episode also featuring appearances from Patrick J. Adams (Suits) as Pete and Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) as Lycia. Primetime Emmy winner Michael Chiklis (The Shield), who appeared in the show's pilot episode, is set to appear in Season 2. In "Margot's Story", Debra Winger (An Officer and a Gentleman) will play the titular Margot, Mercedes Ruehl (The Fisher King) will play Connie, Christine Ebersole (Wolf of Wall Street) will play Deb, and Matthew James Thomas, who appeared in the first outing, playing a new role in Alexei.

2 What Is 'Accused' Season 2 About?

One of the main reasons fans have taken Accused to their hearts is the variety of the stories told across a season. With that in mind, it is unlikely any detailed description of each episode will be released until right before Season 2 officially airs, with the excitement and mystery surrounding each episode's plot part of the show's charm. For anyone who may be new to the series, here is the official synopsis of the show in its entirety:

“Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life – and the lives of others – forever.”

1 Who Is Behind 'Accused'?

With an already established fan base to keep happy, those who took on the task of this adaptation knew that talented hands would be needed to steer the ship. Those talented hands were carefully picked, with the likes of Julie Hébert (ER), Michael Offer (Homeland), and Milan Cheylov (Prison Break) directing in Season 1, and writing credits being given to the likes of Howard Gordon (24), Daniel Pearle (American Crime Story), and Chip Johannessen (Dexter). To keep some continuity from the original British series, the show's original creator, McGovern, was brought on board as executive producer, alongside the likes of Alex Gansa (Homeland), Howard Gordon, and producer Matt Code (See For Me).