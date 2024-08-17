The Big Picture "Accused" Season 2 premieres on October 8 at 8 P.M, a week later due to the vice presidential debate influence.

New cast members include Nick Cannon, William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman, Taylor Schilling, and more.

Catch up on all episodes on Hulu before the new season debuts for unique perspectives on justice and morality.

Accused last aired a new episode in May 2023. The much-anticipated second season will premiere this fall, but according to Deadline, the show has a new premiere date. The first episode of Season 2 will now premiere on October 8, a week later than the planned date of October 1. The upcoming American vice presidential debate between Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Republican Senator J.D. Vance influenced the shift. CBS News will host both vice presidential hopefuls, and with all eyes focused on the upcoming elections, Fox is the first network to make changes to their programming to better set their shows for success.

The sophomore season of the hit anthology series airs on Tuesdays at 8 P.M. Fox's fall schedule finds Accused paired with the new Canadian drama Murder in a Small Town. The latter will still air the pilot episode on October 1 before the debate. In the week of October 8, the show's second episode will air after Accused Season 2 premiere. If everything proceeds as planned, the shows will air in that order for the rest of the season.

What to Expect In 'Accused' Season 2

Details about the second season are scarce. Since the story changes every episode, most episodic details won't be out until closer to the air date. However, some cast members who will appear in Season 2 have been announced. In the episode titled "Marcus' Story," Nick Cannon will play Marcus, a tech entrepreneur. The episode will feature appearances from Patrick J. Adams (Suits) as Pete and Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) as Lycia when Marcus' software takes a dark turn after being used.

William H. Macy (Shameless), Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives), Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), Justin Chambers (Grey's Anatomy), and Danny Pino (Law & Order: SVU) will play various characters in Season 2. Schilling, Pino, and Chambers play April, Tyler, and Jake in an episode titled "April's Story." In the episode, a nurse (April) commits a crime whose consequences are dire. Michael Chiklis, who appeared in the show's pilot episode, is set to appear in Season 2.

Accused Season 2 now premieres on October 8 at 8 P. M, a week later than the original date of October 1. Catch up with all episodes of the legal thriller on Hulu before new stories debut on the said date.

Accused An anthology series features standalone stories focusing on individuals accused of crimes. Episodes begin with the verdict, then backtrack to explore the events and choices that led the accused to their legal predicament, providing a unique perspective on justice and morality. Release Date January 22, 2023

