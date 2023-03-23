Fox has renewed its crime drama Accused for Season 2, Deadline has reported. The anthology series has joined the like of renewed drama The Cleaning Lady as well as The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers. In times when axing series has become a trend for various reasons, the renewal is well appreciated by fans and makers.

The series is based on the BBC’s British 2010 series of the same name created by writer-producer Jimmy McGovern. Developed by Howard Gordon for Sony and Fox the series chronicles ordinary people wherein each episode is told from the defendant’s point of view and opens in a courtroom introducing the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial. The events are told then through flashbacks, while each episode explores a different crime, in a different city, with a new cast.

The series premiered on Fox in January, earlier this year and got fans’ attention instantly. The renewal does not come as a surprise as Accused opened with a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 viewer demography and 8.4M viewers live the same day. Which in its course grew to more than 11.3M multi-platform viewers and a 2.3 rating in the three days after its premiere. The series has turned out to be the broadcast’s highest-rated debut in nearly two years, since the premiere of long-running NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime in April 2021. Speaking of the renewal Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming at Fox said,

“With Accused, Howard Gordon has taken the crime anthology to new heights and acclaim, featuring an all-star roster of directors and talent headlining gripping episodes that entertain viewers with a provocative, fresh take on many of the most relevant, timely issues of our day.”

Who are the Cast and Crew Behind Accused?

The first season of the series cast Michael Chiklis, Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Betsy Brandt, Keith Carradine, Aisha Dee, and Jason Ritter among others. The beauty of the series lies in the fact that each episode features a new case with fresh faces and strong, intriguing performances.

The directors for the maiden season include the likes of Billy Porter, Marlee Matlin, Tazbah Chavez, and Chiklis. It is executive produced by Gordon, Alex Gansa, David Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, Jacob Cohen-Holmes, Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, and Louise Pedersen.

The first season of Accused is available to stream on FOX Now. You can check out the trailer below: