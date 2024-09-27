Accused is back on Fox with more cases this fall. Season 2 kicks off next month and will feature all-new stories with an original cast. The season spotlights stories as ordinary people are caught up in the justice system, and each episode peels back the layers of their crime, revealing the complex and extraordinary circumstances that forced them to take some actions. Season 2 features a robust roster of acclaimed actors, including Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Michael Chiklis, Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, Ken Jeong, Nick Cannon and Danny Pino. Each star headlines a new story, with Chiklis being the only cast member from Season 1 to return. Fox released a promo video that tees up the stories and characters for the upcoming season.

The Stories of 'Accused' Season 2

The husband-wife duo consisting of Huffman and H. Macy star in an episode titled "Lorraine's story." Huffman plays Lorraine, while Macy plays Raymond. "Is it happening again?" Raymond asks Lorraine about something viewers are not aware of. Meanwhile, Chiklis, who stars in "Justin's Story" as Justin, appears to be a coach for a high school team. A courtroom scene finds Schilling's character, April, on trial. In "April's Story," Schilling plays a nurse who commits a crime with devastating consequences. "Sometimes I have big feelings, too," April says before she hits a car and flips it over on the highway. The episode also features Chambers as Tyler.

Cannon plays Marcus in "Marcus' Story" alongside Patrick J. Adams as Pete and Jerrika Hinton as Lycia. Marcus' software takes a dark turn after usage. The promo finds Marcus and Pete in a confrontation. "You're calling me a racist," Pete says. "You said it, not me," Marcus responds. The tense promo concludes with several scenes as the characters commit their crimes, defend themselves in court, and reveal the motivations behind the crimes. Other episodes include "Margot's Story," starring Debra Winger, and "Eugene's Story," starring Jeong.

Accused is based on the original BBC series Jimmy McGovern created, which debuted in 2010 on BBC One. The American remake is executive produced and developed by Howard Gordon (Homeland). The season was set to premiere on October 1 but was moved to October 8 to accommodate the Vice Presidential Debate between Tim Walz and J.D. Vance. CBS News will host the debate, and simulcasts will air on major networks.

Catch up with all episodes of the legal thriller on Hulu before new stories debut on the new date of October 8.

WATCH ON HULU