When Justin Chambers exited Grey's Anatomy in 2020 after 16 seasons, his goal was to go on and diversify his portfolio with roles different from Dr Alex Karev. It's taken four years, but his plans are gradually coming together as the actor's second post-Grey's project is releasing tonight. Chambers is among the ensemble to join Season 2 of the anthology series, Accused which tells a distinct story per episode. He will appear in Season 2, Episode 3, titled, April's Story, starring alongside Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), and Danny Pino (Law & Order: SVU). Ahead of the episode's premiere on Fox tonight, the network has released a teaser offering a sneak peek at the central characters of the story.

April's Story will center around the titular character, a nurse played by Schilling who commits a crime with life-altering consequences. The episode will see April stand trial for a crime she committed following an intense road rage involving Tyler (Chambers). The trailer previews the moment as Schilling's April is seen inside her car as Chambers' Tyler hurls hurtful words at her. Both have just accidentally rammed into each other, triggering Tyler to blow his fuse. The only barrier stopping him from harming her is her car locks, but eventually, someone will end up hurt as the incident will culminate in a crime.

Shedding more light on the plot, Chambers tells TV Line, while promoting the series, that Tyler and April are regulars "at the same local coffee shop.” “They’re not friends, just familiar faces who recognize each other from their daily coffee runs,” he says. Accused often presents its stories in a way that cautions us about potential dangers that might be lurking around and 'April's Story' is no different. The episode will show “how a moment of road rage can escalate into something truly terrible, reminding us how easily anger can take control,” Chambers explains. Further adding; “Can people agree to disagree without resorting to violence or harsh words? Anger only ends up destroying itself, and sometimes that can escalate into situations like Tyler’s.”

Who Else Will Feature In 'Accused' Season 2?

Accused Season 2 premiere episode 'Lorraine's Story' aired on October 8 and starred Felicity Huffman, Isabel Arraiza, José Zúñiga, Daniel Maslany, and William H. Macy. Episode 3 'Marcus' Story' will star Nick Cannon as tech entrepreneur Marcus, alongside Suits star Patrick J. Adams as Pete and Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) as Lycia. Since Accused is an anthology series, plot details for each episode aren't fully known until the premiere date arrives, but stay tuned to Collider for timely updates, and click here for a comprehensive guide on Accused Season 2.

Accused premieres Tuesdays on Fox at 9/8c.

