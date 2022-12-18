Fox has released a new trailer for their upcoming crime anthology series, Accused. The drama is created by Jimmy McGovern, who wrote ten episodes of the BBC series of which this new program is based. Following in the footsteps of the British series, the cast of this remake is also incredibly stacked, featuring the likes of Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan), Michael Chiklis (The Shield), and Margo Martindale (The Watcher), among others.

Accused "chronicles ordinary people getting caught up in extraordinary situations, where one wrong turn leads to another, until it's too late to turn back." In addition to Pierce, Chiklis, and Martindale, the series also stars Abigail Breslin (Stillwater), Molly Parker (House of Cards), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Oakes Fegley (The Fabelmans), Rachel Bilson (The O.C.), Jason Ritter (Parenthood), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), and Rhea Perlman (Cheers). Several of these cast members are seen throughout the trailer, highlighting the perilous situations they find themselves in.

An impressive batch of directors will also lend their talent to Accused, following the solid cast lineup. Chiklis will lend a hand to directing (in addition to acting), alongside Billy Porter (Pose), Marlee Matlin (CODA), and Tazbah Chavez (Reservation Dogs). Accused's first season will consist of 15 episodes. Further directors are sure to be announced.

Image via Fox

RELATED: 'Accused' Anthology Series Casts Rachel Bilson, Molly Parker, Margo Martindale and More

Accused is set to arrive on Fox in January 2023, adding to an already impressive winter lineup for the network. The anthology series will debut alongside the reboot of Fantasy Island and the premiere of Alert, which follows the Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles Police Department; all three shows are set to land on the network early next month.

Anthology shows have been quite popular recently, with shows like Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities and The White Lotus being all the rage. Accused will follow the format of Cabinet of Curiosities, with each new episode covering a different case. This format has proven incredibly successful, especially for network shows. Accused has the potential to be the latest show to be a hit in this format, should all go well.

Accused will premiere with its first episode on Fox on Sunday, January 22 at 9 p.m. Following the premiere, the show will move to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Check out the new trailer below: