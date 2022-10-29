Fox has revealed the first look at its new Howard Gordon-produced crime drama, Accused, set to be released in January next year. Based on the BAFTA-winning crime anthology by the BBC, the teaser trailer of the new fifteen-episode series features an all-star cast and promises plenty of drama.

The trailer, which clocks in at just thirty seconds, opens with Dr. Scott Corbett, played by Michael Chiklis looking shocked as the camera quickly pans to his hand holding an ax next to a blue tarp. The scene then cuts to a younger man in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs. “I did what I did because I had to,” the man, Hunter Corbett (Oakes Fegley) says. “I’m going to make this right,” Wendell Pierce’s character promises as viewers are also shown more scenes of the accused and their situations, many of whom are heard protesting their innocence and lamenting their situation. From the trailer, viewers can expect a new crime, story, mystery, and case in each of the fifteen episodes. Viewers also get a glimpse at a tearful Margo Martindale asks as the video wraps up.

The teaser trailer also promises a well-rounded cast. In addition to Chiklis, Fegley, Pierce, and Martindale, Accused will star Shawn Doyle (Star Trek: Discovery) as Eric Broder, Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine, Scream Queens) as Esme Brewer, Whitney Cummings (2 Broke Girls) as Brenda, Aisha Dee (The Bold Type) as Aaliyah Harris, Robert Wisdom (Face/Off, The Loft) as Mitch Becker, Josh Cruddas (Polar) as Bragg, Tara Rosling (Star Trek: Discovery) as Dr. Grotstein, and Sean Kleier (Wedding Season) as Zeke Thompson. Rachel Bilson (who rose to fame playing Summer Roberts on the hit drama, The OC), Molly Parker (who played Alma Garret on Deadwood), Rhea Perlman (Carla Tortelli in Cheers), Jack Davenport (James Spencer/ Lancelot in Kingsmen: The Secret Service), and Malcolm-Jamal Warner (Theo Huxtable from The Cosby Show) will also all appear in unknown roles.

Image via Fox

Related: Mia Farrow & Margo Martindale on Playing Kooky and Nosey Neighbors in 'The Watcher'

Accused is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology series. The upcoming series will tell the stories of fifteen intense and topical cases of crime in a fast-paced, provocative manner. Each episode will explore a different city and crime, featuring a brand-new case in each one, telling the accused’s story by opening in a courtroom before using a series of emotional and evocative flashbacks to piece together what led them there. The aim of the series is to show how a seemingly ordinary person can make one impulsive decision that ends up impacting their life and the lives of others forever. The series is produced by Emmy Award-winner Gordon, the showrunner of 24 and co-creator of Homeland. Joining him as executive-producer are Alex Gansa (Homeland, 24) and David Shore (House, The Good Doctor). Marlee Matlin, Billy Porter, Tazbah Rose Chavez, and Chiklis are directors.

Accused will premiere Sunday, January 22, 2023 on Fox. In the meantime, check out the official preview below: