Another award show, another major win for A24's Everything Everywhere All At Once. After recently crushing the Spirit Awards, the multiverse-hopping adventure with its all-star cast is now being honored for its excellent editing, courtesy of Paul Rogers, in the comedic theatrical category, leading the winners at the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards alongside Top Gun: Maverick in the drama section.

Presented by the American Cinema Editors, the Eddies recognize the very best editing of the year across the mediums of television, film, and documentaries with 14 different categories to honor various forms of entertainment and the people that make them look fantastic. In EEAAO's case, it was a chance to highlight the unsung heroes of the buzziest title of the year who are just as responsible for helping the film make such an impact on the big screen. The film managed to beat out Best Picture rivals The Banshees of Inisherin and Triangle of Sadness, though the Eddies aren't always the best indicator for future awards success. Last year's big winners, King Richard and tick, tick... BOOM!, for example, would both go on to be vanquished by the excellent CODA in the Best Picture category.

Elsewhere, Netflix notched a big win with Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio in the animated feature category. Guillermo del Toro's retelling of the classic puppet's tale is widely considered a favorite in the animation category when the Oscars roll around. The stop-motion film knocked out Disney's Turning Red in the process, though the House of Mouse didn't go quietly, scoring a Best Edited Drama Series win with Andor. Among the other television wins was FX's The Bear in the single-camera comedy format and The Neighborhood in multi-camera comedy, along with The White Lotus for editing in a limited series. David Fincher's "Bad Travelling" from Love, Death, & Robots was also honored for the stunning editing on the episode as was A Black Lady Sketch Show which continues to hoover up variety show awards.

The Eddies also gave some love to Fire of Love, the scorching hot documentary tale of two scientists eventually consumed by their passion for volcanoes. The film took home Best Edited Documentary honors for a theatrical release just after news broke that it was destined for a feature adaptation. Meanwhile, George Carlin's American Dream won in the non-theatrical category. It wasn't the only major non-theatrical win however as Weird: The Al Yankovic Story scored a win of its own in the overall film category.

As previously announced, the night was rounded out with a huge honor for The Woman King helmer Gina Prince-Blythewood who won the ACE Golden Eddie Award recognizing her outstanding achievements in film this year. Prince-Blythewood and her epic starring Viola Davis were confusingly shut out from the Oscars this year, but this honor assures her excellent work didn't go unnoticed. Lynne Willingham, ACE, and Don Zimmerman, ACE also received career achievement honors for their long history of film editing.

Ashley Nicole Black hosted the show, which featured presenters including Bryan Cranston, Ruben Ӧstlund, Lisa Ann Walter, Sanaa Lathan, Adam Shankman, and more.

Check Out the Full List of Winners Below:

Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical):

Top Gun: Maverick

Eddie Hamilton, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy, Theatrical):

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Rogers

Best Edited Animated Feature Film (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical):

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Ken Schretzmann, ACE

Holly Klein

Best Edited Documentary (Theatrical):

Fire of Love

Erin Casper

Jocelyne Chaput

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical):

George Carlin's American Dream

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series:

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”

Chris Poulos

Best Edited Single Camera Comedy Series:

The Bear: “System”

Joanna Naugle

Best Edited Drama Series:

Andor: “One Way Out”

Simon Smith

Best Edited Feature Film (Non-Theatrical):

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jamie Kennedy

Best Edited Limited Series:

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”

John M. Valerio ACE

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series:

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”

Paula Salhany

Brandon Kieffer

Andrew Pattison

Catherine Lee

Victoria Lesiw

Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special:

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!”

Stephanie Filo, ACE

Bradinn French

Taylor Joy Mason

S. Robyn Wilson

Best Edited Animated Series:

Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”

Kirk Baxter, ACE

Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing:

Jazmin Jamias - American Film Institute