The official nominations for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards were released today, showcasing what films will have the chance to be recognized for outstanding editing, and filmmaking. The award ceremony will be broadcasted on March 5, 2022.

ACE, or the American Cinema Editors, an honorary society of film editors that has been in place since 1950, will honor outstanding editing in 14 categories of films, television shows, and docuseries. The show will take place at the ACE Hotel, with an after-party to be held at the historic Clifton’s Republic.

As previously announced, The ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year award will be presented to the Sundance Institute to honor their work to diversify cinema. Lillian E. Benson, ACE and Richard Chew, ACE will receive the Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing, and the Anne V. Coates Award for Student editing will be awarded at a later date.

Image via Apple

RELATED: DGA Awards 2022: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Denis Villeneuve, and Jane Campion Among Nominees

For Best Edited Drama Films, the thrilling sci-fi adaptation of Dune, as well as the Netflix psychological drama The Power of the Dog are huge standouts, as the first had a $398.3 million box office while the second was watched by over 1.2 million households. Of course, dramas aren’t the only films getting featured, as for Best Edited Comedy the powerful political satire Don't Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and the musical Tick, Tick...BOOM!, starring Andrew Garfield, were also recognized with nominations.

Film isn’t the only medium getting its due for these awards, as the Best Edited Single-Camera Comedy Series features household favorites such as Curb Your Enthusiasm (specifically the episodes “Igor, Gregor, & Timor” and “The Mormon Advantage”) as well as Ted Lasso (specifically the episodes “No Weddings and a Funeral” and “Rainbow”). With comedies comes many great dramas, including the powerful coming-of-age story Euphoria as well as the internet favorite Korean horror series Squid Game.

Limited series haven’t been left out either, as the heart-stopping drama Mare of Easttown is up for the Best Edited Limited Series Award (specifically the episodes “Fathers” and “Illusions”). Alongside this series, the infamous HBO Max series The White Lotus is also nominated for the award (specifically the episodes “Departures” and “Mysterious Monkeys”).

The ACE Eddie Awards will feature many motion picture styles, honoring their work as they create new stories as well as new ways to tell stories that others can potentially try. Check out the full list of nominees below:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

Belfast - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE

Dune - Joe Walker, ACE

King Richard - Pamela Martin, ACE

No Time to Die - Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE

The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Cruella - Tatiana S. Riegel ACE

Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin, ACE

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun - Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen

tick, tick…BOOM! - Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Encanto - Jeremy Milton, ACE

Luca - Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak

The Mitchells vs. the Machines - Greg Levitan

Raya and the Last Dragon - Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein

Sing 2 - Gregory Perler, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Flee - Janus Billeskov Jansen

The Rescue - Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

Summer of Soul......Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised - Joshua L. Pearson

Val - Ting Poo, Leo Scott

The Velvet Underground - Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters" - Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman" - Sam Blair

Allen V. Farrow "Episode 1" - Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens

The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3” - Jabez Olssen

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry - Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Fixed” - Kenneth LaMere ACE

Kevin Can F**k Himself “The Grand Victorian” - Ivan Victor, ACE

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Live Free or Die” - Daniel Schalk, ACE

BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Curb Your Enthusiasm “Igor, Gregor, & Timor” - Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno

Curb Your Enthusiasm “The Mormon Advantage” - Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE

Hacks “1.69 Million” - Susan Vaill, ACE

Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral” - A.J. Catoline, ACE

Ted Lasso “Rainbow” - Melissa McCoy, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Euphoria “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” - Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov

Lupin “Chapter 1” - Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez

Squid Game “Gganbu” - Nam Na-young

Succession “All the Bells Say” - Ken Eluto, ACE

Succession “Chiantishire” - Jane Rizzo

BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL):

Kate - Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE

Lupe - Shiran Carolyn Amir

Oslo - Jay Rabinowitz, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Dopesick “First Bottle” - Douglas Crise, ACE

Mare of Easttown “Fathers” - Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo

Mare of Easttown “Illusions” - Amy E. Duddleston, ACE

The White Lotus “Departures” - John M. Valerio, ACE

The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” - Heather Persons

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive “Man on Fire” - Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor

MasterChef: Legends “Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown” - Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE

Queer Eye “Angel Gets Her Wings” - Nova Taylor, Sean Gill

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

A Black Lady Sketch Show “Sister, May I Call You Oshun” - Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE

Bo Burnham: Inside - Bo Burnham

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “Union Busting” - Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

Bobs Burgers "Vampire Disco Death Dance" - Jeremy Reuben

Jeremy Reuben Rick and Morty “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion” - Lee Harting, ACE

Lee Harting, ACE What If? “What If... Ultron Won?” - Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher

WGA Awards 2022: 'Nightmare Alley,' 'CODA,' and 'Dune' Among Nominees Among scripts that made the list are 'Dune,' 'Being the Ricardos,' and 'West Side Story'.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email