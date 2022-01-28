The official nominations for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards were released today, showcasing what films will have the chance to be recognized for outstanding editing, and filmmaking. The award ceremony will be broadcasted on March 5, 2022.
ACE, or the American Cinema Editors, an honorary society of film editors that has been in place since 1950, will honor outstanding editing in 14 categories of films, television shows, and docuseries. The show will take place at the ACE Hotel, with an after-party to be held at the historic Clifton’s Republic.
As previously announced, The ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year award will be presented to the Sundance Institute to honor their work to diversify cinema. Lillian E. Benson, ACE and Richard Chew, ACE will receive the Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing, and the Anne V. Coates Award for Student editing will be awarded at a later date.
For Best Edited Drama Films, the thrilling sci-fi adaptation of Dune, as well as the Netflix psychological drama The Power of the Dog are huge standouts, as the first had a $398.3 million box office while the second was watched by over 1.2 million households. Of course, dramas aren’t the only films getting featured, as for Best Edited Comedy the powerful political satire Don't Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and the musical Tick, Tick...BOOM!, starring Andrew Garfield, were also recognized with nominations.
Film isn’t the only medium getting its due for these awards, as the Best Edited Single-Camera Comedy Series features household favorites such as Curb Your Enthusiasm (specifically the episodes “Igor, Gregor, & Timor” and “The Mormon Advantage”) as well as Ted Lasso (specifically the episodes “No Weddings and a Funeral” and “Rainbow”). With comedies comes many great dramas, including the powerful coming-of-age story Euphoria as well as the internet favorite Korean horror series Squid Game.
Limited series haven’t been left out either, as the heart-stopping drama Mare of Easttown is up for the Best Edited Limited Series Award (specifically the episodes “Fathers” and “Illusions”). Alongside this series, the infamous HBO Max series The White Lotus is also nominated for the award (specifically the episodes “Departures” and “Mysterious Monkeys”).
The ACE Eddie Awards will feature many motion picture styles, honoring their work as they create new stories as well as new ways to tell stories that others can potentially try. Check out the full list of nominees below:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)
- Belfast - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE
- Dune - Joe Walker, ACE
- King Richard - Pamela Martin, ACE
- No Time to Die - Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE
- The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
- Cruella - Tatiana S. Riegel ACE
- Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin, ACE
- The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun - Andrew Weisblum, ACE
- Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
- tick, tick…BOOM! - Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
- Encanto - Jeremy Milton, ACE
- Luca - Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines - Greg Levitan
- Raya and the Last Dragon - Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein
- Sing 2 - Gregory Perler, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
- Flee - Janus Billeskov Jansen
- The Rescue - Bob Eisenhardt, ACE
- Summer of Soul......Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised - Joshua L. Pearson
- Val - Ting Poo, Leo Scott
- The Velvet Underground - Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
- 100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters" - Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin
- 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman" - Sam Blair
- Allen V. Farrow "Episode 1" - Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens
- The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3” - Jabez Olssen
- Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry - Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
- Kevin Can F**k Himself “Fixed” - Kenneth LaMere ACE
- Kevin Can F**k Himself “The Grand Victorian” - Ivan Victor, ACE
- Kevin Can F**k Himself “Live Free or Die” - Daniel Schalk, ACE
BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
- Curb Your Enthusiasm “Igor, Gregor, & Timor” - Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno
- Curb Your Enthusiasm “The Mormon Advantage” - Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE
- Hacks “1.69 Million” - Susan Vaill, ACE
- Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral” - A.J. Catoline, ACE
- Ted Lasso “Rainbow” - Melissa McCoy, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:
- Euphoria “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” - Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov
- Lupin “Chapter 1” - Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez
- Squid Game “Gganbu” - Nam Na-young
- Succession “All the Bells Say” - Ken Eluto, ACE
- Succession “Chiantishire” - Jane Rizzo
BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL):
- Kate - Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE
- Lupe - Shiran Carolyn Amir
- Oslo - Jay Rabinowitz, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:
- Dopesick “First Bottle” - Douglas Crise, ACE
- Mare of Easttown “Fathers” - Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo
- Mare of Easttown “Illusions” - Amy E. Duddleston, ACE
- The White Lotus “Departures” - John M. Valerio, ACE
- The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” - Heather Persons
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive “Man on Fire” - Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor
- MasterChef: Legends “Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown” - Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE
- Queer Eye “Angel Gets Her Wings” - Nova Taylor, Sean Gill
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:
- A Black Lady Sketch Show “Sister, May I Call You Oshun” - Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE
- Bo Burnham: Inside - Bo Burnham
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “Union Busting” - Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae
BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):
- Bobs Burgers "Vampire Disco Death Dance" - Jeremy Reuben
- Rick and Morty “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion” - Lee Harting, ACE
- What If? “What If... Ultron Won?” - Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher
