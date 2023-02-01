Awards season is in full swing, and the latest round of nominations announced is for the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards. Presented by the American Cinema Editors, the awards recognize outstanding film, television, and documentary editing across 14 different categories. Additionally, two achievement awards will be presented during the ceremony. Gina Prince-Bythewood will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award for her work on The Woman King. The award recognizes a filmmaker who "exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film." Film editors Lynne Willingham, ACE, and Don Zimmerman, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their contributions to film editing.
The best-edited features across categories offer up a mix of familiar major award nominees as well as some new ones. Nearly all feature nominees for the Eddies previously received Oscar nominations for editing, including some of the buzziest titles like Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Banshees of Inisherin. Similarly, many of them, including Triangle of Sadness scored Best Picture nods. Streaming services Netflix and Disney+ were able to land nominations in the Eddies' animation category with Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Turning Red.
On the television side, Barry, Euphoria, Severance, and The White Lotus led the charge with two nominations each in their respective categories. TV series across network and streaming platforms received nods, with standouts coming from Netflix, Hulu, and HBO. Non-scripted and variety shows had their chance to shine as well. Series including A Black Lady Sketch Show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and Deadliest Catch gained recognition for their work.
The Eddie Awards take place on Sunday, March 5 at UCLA's Royce Hall.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical):
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Sven Budelmann, BFS
- Elvis, Matt Villa, ACE ASE & Jonathan Redmond
- Tár, Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton, ACE
- The Woman King, Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE
Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy, Theatrical):
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bob Ducsay, ACE
- The Menu, Christopher Tellefsen, ACE
- Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund & Mikel Cee Karlsson
Best Edited Animated Feature Film (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical):
- The Bad Guys, John Venzon, ACE
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Ken Schretzmann, ACE & Holly Klein
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dean Fleischer-Camp & Nick Paley
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, James Ryan, ACE
- Turning Red, Nicholas C. Smith, ACE
Best Edited Documentary (Theatrical):
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Amy Foote, Joe Bini, & Brian A. Kates, ACE
- Fire of Love, Erin Casper & Jocelyne Chaput
- Good Night Oppy, Helen Kearns, ACE & Rejh Cabrera
- Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen
- Navalny, Langdon Page & Maya Hawke
Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical):
- The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”, Steve Ross
- George Carlin's American Dream, Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE
- The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”, Barry Poltermann
- Lucy and Desi, Robert A. Martinez
- Pelosi in the House, Geof Bartz, ACE
Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series:
- The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”, Brian Schnuckel, ACE
- How I Met Your Father: “Timing Is Everything”, Susan Federman, ACE
- The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”, Chris Poulos
Best Edited Single Camera Comedy Series:
- Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World.”, Kyle Reiter, ACE & Isaac Hagy, ACE
- Barry: “710N”, Franky Guttman
- Barry: “Starting Now”, Ali Greer
- The Bear: “System”, Joanna Naugle
- Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”, Shelly Westerman, ACE & Payton Koch
Best Edited Drama Series:
- Andor: “One Way Out”, Simon Smith
- Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”, Aaron I. Butler, ACE & Julio Perez IV, ACE
- Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”, Laura Zempel, Julio Perez IV, ACE, & Nikola Boyanov
- Severance: “In Perpetuity”, Geoffrey Richman, ACE & Erica Freed Marker, ACE
- Severance: “The We We Are”, Geoffrey Richman, ACE
Best Edited Feature Film (Non-Theatrical):
- Fire Island, Brian A. Kates, ACE
- Hocus Pocus 2, Julia Wong, ACE
- A Jazzman's Blues, Maysie Hoy, ACE
- Prey, Angela M. Catanzaro, ACE & Claudia Castello
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Jamie Kennedy
Best Edited Limited Series:
- Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”, Joe Leonard, ACE
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”, Kelley Dixon, ACE & Josh Earl, ACE
- Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”, Anna Hauger, ACE, David Eisenberg, Yoni Reiss, & Anthony McAfee
- The White Lotus: “Abduction”, Heather Persons, ACE
- The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”, John M. Valerio ACE
Best Edited Non-Scripted Series:
- Deadliest Catch: “Sailor's Delight”, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, & Alexander Rubinow, ACE
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”, Cassie Bennitt, Matt Rudge, Duncan Moir, Nic Zimmermann, Jack Foxton, & Neil Clarkson
- Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”, Paula Salhany, Brandon Kieffer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee, & Victoria Lesiw
Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special:
- A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!”, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Bradinn French, Taylor Mason, & S. Robyn Wilson
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”, Anthony Miale, ACE & Ryan Barger
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special” , Cori Wapnowska & Jon Higgins
Best Edited Animated Series:
- Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”, Felipe Salazar
- Bob's Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”, Jeremy Reuben, ACE
- Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”, Kirk Baxter, ACE
Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing:
- Adriana Guevara - New York University
- Jazmin Jamias - American Film Institute
- Tianze Sun - American Film Institute