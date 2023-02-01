Awards season is in full swing, and the latest round of nominations announced is for the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards. Presented by the American Cinema Editors, the awards recognize outstanding film, television, and documentary editing across 14 different categories. Additionally, two achievement awards will be presented during the ceremony. Gina Prince-Bythewood will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award for her work on The Woman King. The award recognizes a filmmaker who "exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film." Film editors Lynne Willingham, ACE, and Don Zimmerman, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their contributions to film editing.

The best-edited features across categories offer up a mix of familiar major award nominees as well as some new ones. Nearly all feature nominees for the Eddies previously received Oscar nominations for editing, including some of the buzziest titles like Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Banshees of Inisherin. Similarly, many of them, including Triangle of Sadness scored Best Picture nods. Streaming services Netflix and Disney+ were able to land nominations in the Eddies' animation category with Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Turning Red.

On the television side, Barry, Euphoria, Severance, and The White Lotus led the charge with two nominations each in their respective categories. TV series across network and streaming platforms received nods, with standouts coming from Netflix, Hulu, and HBO. Non-scripted and variety shows had their chance to shine as well. Series including A Black Lady Sketch Show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and Deadliest Catch gained recognition for their work.

The Eddie Awards take place on Sunday, March 5 at UCLA's Royce Hall.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical):

All Quiet on the Western Front, Sven Budelmann, BFS

Elvis, Matt Villa, ACE ASE & Jonathan Redmond

Tár, Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton, ACE

The Woman King, Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy, Theatrical):

The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bob Ducsay, ACE

The Menu, Christopher Tellefsen, ACE

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund & Mikel Cee Karlsson

Best Edited Animated Feature Film (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical):

The Bad Guys, John Venzon, ACE

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Ken Schretzmann, ACE & Holly Klein

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dean Fleischer-Camp & Nick Paley

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, James Ryan, ACE

Turning Red, Nicholas C. Smith, ACE

Best Edited Documentary (Theatrical):

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Amy Foote, Joe Bini, & Brian A. Kates, ACE

Fire of Love, Erin Casper & Jocelyne Chaput

Good Night Oppy, Helen Kearns, ACE & Rejh Cabrera

Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen

Navalny, Langdon Page & Maya Hawke

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical):

The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”, Steve Ross

George Carlin's American Dream, Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”, Barry Poltermann

Lucy and Desi, Robert A. Martinez

Pelosi in the House, Geof Bartz, ACE

Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series:

The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”, Brian Schnuckel, ACE

How I Met Your Father: “Timing Is Everything”, Susan Federman, ACE

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”, Chris Poulos

Best Edited Single Camera Comedy Series:

Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World.”, Kyle Reiter, ACE & Isaac Hagy, ACE

Barry: “710N”, Franky Guttman

Barry: “Starting Now”, Ali Greer

The Bear: “System”, Joanna Naugle

Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”, Shelly Westerman, ACE & Payton Koch

Best Edited Drama Series:

Andor: “One Way Out”, Simon Smith

Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”, Aaron I. Butler, ACE & Julio Perez IV, ACE

Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”, Laura Zempel, Julio Perez IV, ACE, & Nikola Boyanov

Severance: “In Perpetuity”, Geoffrey Richman, ACE & Erica Freed Marker, ACE

Severance: “The We We Are”, Geoffrey Richman, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Non-Theatrical):

Fire Island, Brian A. Kates, ACE

Hocus Pocus 2, Julia Wong, ACE

A Jazzman's Blues, Maysie Hoy, ACE

Prey, Angela M. Catanzaro, ACE & Claudia Castello

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Jamie Kennedy

Best Edited Limited Series:

Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”, Joe Leonard, ACE

Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”, Kelley Dixon, ACE & Josh Earl, ACE

Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”, Anna Hauger, ACE, David Eisenberg, Yoni Reiss, & Anthony McAfee

The White Lotus: “Abduction”, Heather Persons, ACE

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”, John M. Valerio ACE

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series:

Deadliest Catch: “Sailor's Delight”, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, & Alexander Rubinow, ACE

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”, Cassie Bennitt, Matt Rudge, Duncan Moir, Nic Zimmermann, Jack Foxton, & Neil Clarkson

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”, Paula Salhany, Brandon Kieffer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee, & Victoria Lesiw

Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special:

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!”, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Bradinn French, Taylor Mason, & S. Robyn Wilson

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”, Anthony Miale, ACE & Ryan Barger

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special” , Cori Wapnowska & Jon Higgins

Best Edited Animated Series:

Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”, Felipe Salazar

Bob's Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”, Jeremy Reuben, ACE

Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”, Kirk Baxter, ACE

