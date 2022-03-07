While the Academy Awards may have opted not to televise the Best Editing category, thankfully, there are ceremonies that still honor what is arguably the backbone of all major productions. The American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie Awards recognize the editing for major films, shows, and documentaries each year. Some of 2021's hottest titles took home awards in respective categories, from King Richard to Summer of Soul.
The 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards was held on March 5. Presenters for the ceremony included Andy Garica, Debbie Allen, Tom Blyth, Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Chloé Zhao, Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), Questlove (Summer of Soul), and Emilio Estevez. King Richard and tick, tick... BOOM! took home the top honors for dramatic and comedic film, respectively, while Hacks and Succession were recognized on the television side of things. Additionally, Disney's Encanto and Fox's Bob Burgers were the animated works honored for film and television, respectively.
These winners could offer something of a small look at the bigger picture ahead of the Academy Awards, with both King Richard and tick, tick... BOOM! nominated for Best Picture. Yet if last year's winners are any indication, the ACE Eddies and Oscars don't traditionally line up, as Trial of the Chicago 7 and Palm Springs were the top honors last year for film. While Aaron Sorkin's Trial of the Chicago 7 was nominated for six Oscars, it did not win any, and Palm Springs was not even recognized by the Academy.
Take a look below at the full list of this year's winners.
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):
King Richard
Pamela Martin, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
tick, tick…BOOM!
Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Encanto
Jeremy Milton, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
Summer of Soul......Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised
Joshua L. Pearson
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
The Beatles: Get Back "Episode 3"
Jabez Olssen
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Kevin Can F**k Himself "Live Free or Die"
Daniel Schalk, ACE and Joseph Fulton
BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Hacks "1.69 Million"
Susan Vaill, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:
Succession "All the Bells Say"
Ken Eluto, ACE
BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL):
Oslo
Jay Rabinowitz, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:
Mare of Easttown "Illusions"
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Formula 1: Drive to Survive "Man on Fire"
Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:
Bo Burnham: Inside
Bo Burnham
BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):
Bob's Burgers "Vampire Disco Death Dance"
Jeremy Reuben
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:
Guanqing Lin - American Film Institute
