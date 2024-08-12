The Big Picture Despite being a commercial failure initially, Ace in the Hole is now considered a classic in the realms of journalism and film criticism.

The film critiques the media's sensationalism and exploitation of tragedy, reflecting themes of post-war disillusionment in society.

Ace in the Hole has influenced later films and continues to resonate with its biting social commentary.

The careers of both star Kirk Douglas and writer-director extraordinaire Billy Wilder had enormous critical and commercial successes in their time. Douglas had films like Spartacus, The Bad and the Beautiful, and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea that were hits with both audiences and film critics. Meanwhile, Wilder saw success with films like Double Indemnity, Sunset Boulevard, and The Apartment during his lifetime. However, the only time the two men collaborated on a film was a commercial failure and not as critically acclaimed as most of their other respective films had been. Ace in the Hole, released in 1951, is a sharp, scathing, quasi-satirical, quasi-noir film about a newspaperman who winds up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after losing most other opportunities in his career. The film's take on broadsheet media and the power of news is a strikingly modern one with particular relevance in this fake news world in which we all now live.

'Ace in the Hole' Wasn't an Immediate Success

Upon release in May 1951, Ace in the Hole wasn't received at all by the cinema-going public. It was the first such failure for Wilder, for whom it was the first time that he was the sole writer-director-producer on a film. He split with his writing companion, Charles Brackett, with whom he had won two Academy Awards previously, and went out on his own. And he seemingly failed, so much so that he was scared to do an original story for a film until 1960 with The Apartment. Indeed, his next 3 films (Stalag 17, Sabrina & The Seven Year Itch) were all adaptations of mega-successful Broadway plays. The preview screenings proved so poor with critics that the Paramount bosses changed the film's name, without Wilder's consent, to The Big Carnival. It was only in the 2000s that the name was changed back to the original.

Ace in the Hole, despite its lack of success at the box office or with general critics, did find some fans upon its original release. Bosley Crowther, the discerning critic at the time for the New York Times, called it a "masterly film" before going on to slate it for its poorly constructed plot, distortion of journalistic integrity, and highly unrealistic plot. It at least garnered an Academy Award nomination for its screenplay. But it wasn't until later on in the 20th century and even into the 21st century that critical appraisal of the film was more accurately drawn, with Roger Ebert among those championing the film. Now, the film rightly sits highly on critics' lists of the best films of the 50s, the best noir films, and the best of the careers of both its creator and star. In 2017, the Library of Congress selected it for preservation in the National Film Registry, forever cementing the film into the annals of history.

What is 'Ace in the Hole' About?

Ace in the Hole tells a somber and scathing tale of Chuck Tatum (Douglas), a newspaperman who has been fired by eleven previous employers on account of his bad temperament. He washes up in Albuquerque at Sun-Bulletin, a small paper in the city, where he is hired by publisher Jacob Boot (Porter Hall). Tatum receives young photographer Herbie Cook (Robert Arthur) as his companion when he is sent to cover a nearby rattlesnake hunt. The film is set up like some of the best films about journalism. En route to the hunt, they learn of a local man, Leo Minosa (Richard Benedict), who has become trapped in a cliff dwelling. Tatum finds the man and gets his photograph, sending it back to his paper for his first big scoop in a while and kick-starting a media sensation.

As Tatum's story is picked up across the country and gains serious traction, he meets Leo's wife, Lorraine Minosa (Jan Sterling), who confesses that she plans to leave Leo and leave behind their gas station life. Once she sees the tourists, media circus, and financial windfall coming in as a result of her husband's predicament, she decides to go along with Tatum's scheme. So too does local sheriff Gus Kretzer (Ray Teal), whom Tatum persuades to give him exclusive access to the cave in exchange for favorable election reportage in the future. The three convince the construction contractor to choose a different path to rescuing Leo, turning a 12-hour operation into a week-long one. It becomes clear that this is unlikely to be another Hollywood film about beating the odds.

What transpires therein is a tale that is both tragic and somewhat righteous in how it concludes. The three main characters are all somewhat irredeemable figures because their actions directly precipitate a man's death. However, they all seemingly get their comeuppance by the end of the film, in different ways. Unlike other unlikable film characters who redeem themselves, none of Wilder's characters do much to balance the scales of fate and justice in their favor, often furthering their own involvement in this wicked, dastardly scheme. Chuck Tatum’s realization of the harm he has caused comes too late to save the man trapped in the cave, and his downfall feels more like a consequence of his hubris than a path to redemption. The film ends on an exceptionally somber and intense note, with the exceptional score by Hugo Friedhofer perfectly matching the bleak tone.

'Ace in the Hole' Is One of Billy Wilder's Darkest Films

The most striking thing about Billy Wilder's Ace in the Hole is its seething, bubbling bitterness. The film presents a deeply pessimistic view of human nature. Tatum sees an opportunity to exploit a human tragedy in order to revitalize his career. Instead of helping a man trapped in a cave, he delays the rescue to prolong the news story, putting his own ambitions above human life. Like this very famous film with a similar scathing view of the press, Ace in the Hole paints as horrible a picture of humanity as it realistically can. Tatum’s ruthless ambition and disregard for ethics reflect a harsh commentary on the lengths to which people will go for personal gain.

Another one of Ace in the Hole's strongest themes, and one of the things about which it is most scathing, is its critique of the media. It portrays the press as sensationalist, manipulative, and morally bankrupt. The media circus that develops around the Leo Minosa, with reporters, photographers, and even carnival-like vendors descending on the scene, illustrates how the suffering of individuals is turned into entertainment and profit. Hollywood has often, rightly so, championed the work of brave journalists who have worked hard to expose the truth and speak truth to power. Billy Wilder goes in a whole other direction with Ace in the Hole, however. Here, Wilder exposes the dark side of journalism, where the pursuit of a good story trumps the truth and human decency.

Ace in the Hole also speaks to a subject matter potentially too fresh off the press and raw: post-war disillusionment. Released in 1951, Wilder's film was one of the first to portray the societal decay that seeped into the post-war world, catching up to the fantastic Italian neo-realism films that were being made and released at this time. The optimism and unity that characterized the war years had begun to erode, and the film taps into the growing cynicism of the time. It challenges the idealized image of American society, showing a world where everyone, from the media to the public, is complicit in the exploitation of tragedy for selfish ends.

What's the Legacy of 'Ace in the Hole'?

Any film that has inspired a parody episode by The Simpsons can be assured of its lasting legacy. Ace in the Hole has undoubtedly inspired every film with a scathing and satirical outlook on the media and the news. Films like Sidney Lumet's Network, James L. Brooks' Broadcast News, and Peter Weir's The Truman Show, all astounding films with their own individualistic ways of sticking it to the establishment, owe a clear debt to Wilder and what he did with Chuck Tatum and Ace in the Hole.

The legacy of Ace in the Hole is that of a film ahead of its time, whose biting social commentary and exploration of human nature continue to resonate. It has influenced generations of filmmakers, shaped the discourse on media ethics, and earned its place as a timeless classic in the canon of American cinema. Both Billy Wilder and Kirk Douglas have been involved in films that could be classified as better, there's no virtue in denying that. But both were on song with Ace in the Hole, a film that is as relevant and timeless today as it was when it was released over 70 years ago.

