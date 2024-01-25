The Big Picture Hollywood's obsession with an Ace Ventura remake stems from the desire to exploit brand names and extend franchises, regardless of Jim Carrey's lack of interest in reprising his character.

Previous attempts to continue the franchise, such as spin-offs and legacy sequels, failed to materialize, as finding a way to do an Ace Ventura movie without Carrey proved difficult.

The latest development is a potential third entry in the franchise, rather than a remake, but Carrey's retirement from acting makes it unlikely that he will return, leaving the future of the franchise uncertain.

The film industry's compulsion to revive the Ace Ventura franchise with a remake borders on truly removed from reality. Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura series was a big deal in the early 1990s focusing on the titular protagonist solving various crimes related to animals while being in touch with both animal behavior and pop culture references alike. Today, these movies are most well-known for launching the career of Carrey and the rampant transphobia that permeates the original installment Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Still, so long as people are dressing up as Ace Ventura for Halloween and shouting “ALRIGHTY THEN!” at the end of awkward situations, there will be interest from Morgan Creek Productions in extending this franchise in some way, even through a remake that’s consistently failed to make much headway.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective A goofy detective specializing in animals goes in search of the missing mascot of the Miami Dolphins. Release Date February 4, 1994 Director Tom Shadyac Cast Jim Carrey , Courteney Cox , Sean Young , Tone Loc , Dan Marino , Noble Willingham Runtime 86 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Jack Bernstein , Tom Shadyac , Jim Carrey Tagline He's the best there is! (Actually, he's the only one there is.)

Why Is Hollywood Obsessed with Making an 'Ace Venture' Remake?

In June 2006, as the Bruce Almighty sequel Evan Almighty was filming, director Tom Shadyac revealed to USA Today why Carrey wasn't called back for this project. Per this filmmaker, Carrey is "not a big fan of doing the same character twice." In 2017, Carrey reaffirmed this to The Hollywood Reporter, noting that his experiences on follow-ups like Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Dumb and Dumber To had only convinced him he didn’t care for inhabiting the same figure twice. While these may sound like incidental anecdotes about the creative process of Jim Carrey, they’re quite important for understanding why an Ace Ventura remake is something Hollywood can’t get rid of. If Carrey isn’t going to just reprise the character, then studios will simply take the brand name and hand it off to a new actor.

This is why previous projects like Son of the Mask or Evan Almighty inhabited the same universe of big Carrey star vehicles yet totally eschewed his characters. Studios could exploit the IP in question but didn’t have to grapple with Carrey’s lack of commitment to the property. This phenomenon was even reflected in the direct-to-video sequel Ace Ventura, Jr.: Pet Detective, which saw Josh Flitter playing the offspring of Ventura and getting into wacky antics. For the record, the adult Ventura is said to have just gone "missing" off-screen in that DTV sequel (which featured a score by recent Oscar nominee Laura Karpman), providing an abrupt end to a famous comedic figure.

By 2015, Morgan Creek Productions, which owns the rights to the Ace Ventura franchise, announced that, as part of the company's plans, a remake of the original feature was on the docket. This outfit's commitment to reviving the Ventura franchise continued in 2017 when a new attempt to revive the Ace Ventura franchise was announced (per Deadline) as part of a sweeping plan to revive several Morgan Creek brand names. The plan at the time was to take a cue from then-recent films like Creed and Star Wars: The Force Awakens and have Carrey’s Ventura pass on the mantle to his kid (the DTV Ventura sequel presumably being retconned out of existence in these plans). This announcement also quietly unveils why further Ace Ventura adventures have been buzzing in the ether: Morgan Creek Productions wants to exploit any brand names it has access to. The studio doesn't have a massive bench of famous films, but in this Deadline piece, Morgan Creek announced a staunch commitment to doing cinematic revivals of classic films like Young Guns, Major League, and, of course, Ace Ventura. If there was a big brand name in its library, Morgan Creek would utilize it.

However, plans to do a legacy sequel and/or remake of Ace Ventura never came to pass. Like all the other ballyhooed Morgan Creek updates in that press announcement, this proposed project never came to be. Presumably, figuring out how to do an Ace Ventura movie without Jim Carrey just stumped executives and prospective screenwriters alike. Plus, Morgan Creek’s plans hinging heavily on remakes were out of step with the de facto norms of major studios in the late 2010s. Companies wanted legacy sequels, not overhauls of old movies like Young Guns. Inevitably, this incarnation of an Ace Ventura update went nowhere.

Plans for an 'Ace Ventura' Remake Turned into a Traditional Sequel

By March 2021, news finally resurfaced over a new Ace Ventura movie, though this time the production had morphed into just being a third entry in the franchise rather than a remake or reboot. The writers of Sonic the Hedgehog, a hit movie starring Jim Carrey, were in charge of penning this new installment, which Morgan Creek had set up at Amazon Studios. This company had just released Coming 2 America on streaming a few weeks before this news broke and a few months after the streamer had housed Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Normally, that would be the end of development woes for a long-gestating comedy sequel like this one. However, transforming from a remake to a sequel did not end the problems for this production. Any plans for further Ace Ventura installments were forever disrupted by Jim Carrey’s public announcement that he was looking to retire as an actor. As of this writing, Carrey’s committed to stepping away from acting roles and hasn’t taken any new film or TV parts. Given his previous hesitancy to embrace sequels, it’s doubtful a franchise title like a third Ace Ventura movie would be enough to lure him out of retirement.

Unsurprisingly, there have been no further developments on a third Ace Ventura in the years since Amazon Studios and Morgan Creek Entertainment announced the project would be happening. Perhaps these entities will end up reverting to the idea of a remake/reboot again…or maybe this is one franchise that can just go quietly into the night. Given how 2023 moviegoers weren’t lining up to see new Indiana Jones or Aquaman installments just because they were sequels, perhaps Hollywood will finally learn that not every recognizable brand needs to be continued ad nauseam. Then again, the siren call of Hollywood’s love for franchises never ceases. The Ace Ventura brand will likely return someday in some form.

