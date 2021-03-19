Get out your best Hawaiian shirt and pink tutu because Ace Ventura 3 is officially in the works at Amazon. In an announcement no one saw coming, the production company behind the first two original Jim Carrey-led Ace Ventura films, Morgan Creek, revealed they were developing a third installment with the streaming platform. Morgan Creek sat down with Park Circus for a special spotlight piece, when they so nonchalantly dropped the news of another ride with everyone’s favorite pet detective while discussing what's next for the company in the months ahead.

When asked about what upcoming projects were coming up, the Morgan Creek team revealed the jaw-dropping surprise, telling Park Circus,

"We’re pretty excited about our franchise developments with 'Exorcist' and the 'Ace Ventura' franchise - its noticeable from the 3 million fans chatting on the official Facebook page for Ace Ventura that audiences are clamouring for a third installment… During COVID, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories. Ace Ventura will see a new day at Amazon as a major motion picture/theatrical with the Sonic the Hedgehog writers.

It looks like Carrey will be teaming up again with writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller yet again after their work together on Sonic last year. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has already begun filming, meaning Ace Ventura 3 might be Carrey’s immediate project after that film wraps so fans might not have to wait too long. (That is, if Carrey does come back for a third movie, which has yet to be confirmed.) But hey, if it’s not out by next year, we're happy to just wait longer.

It’s been 27 years since Ace Ventura: Pet Detective hit theaters, one of Morgan Creek’s earliest films. Alongside Carrey, the feature starred Courteney Cox, Sean Young, Dan Marino and Tone Loc in what quickly became a cult classic comedy. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls arrived just under two years later in November 1995 for an equally hilarious sequel.

While we’re in the era of numerous reboots and revivals, the news of Ace Ventura 3 still comes as a shock. Seeing what Ace is up to these days after 26 years away from the spotlight should be quite interesting. Could we see him venture into the dangerous world of underground exotic animal trade? Perhaps. No matter the route this new story takes him, old and new fans should be excited to see Ace’s slick walk, supreme driving skills, and super-sleuthy detective skills back in theaters.

Ace Ventura 3 does not have an official release date, but we'll keep you informed as new developments emerge.

