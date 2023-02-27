Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man 3) and Dianna Agron (Glee, Shiva Baby) are putting a new spin on your run-of-the-mill father/daughter drama in a trailer and poster for Alex Lehmann’s (Meet Cute, Where Hope Grows) sci-fi feature Acidman, which Collider is excited to exclusively reveal.

The film, which also stars Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris (Sharp Objects, The Good Wife), follows Agron’s Maggie as she travels over 2,000 miles to find her estranged father Lloyd (Church) who is living a reclusive life in the woods of Oregon. A loner hiding out from the rest of the world, Lloyd’s one true love is spotting the lights of UFOs from his backwoods property, and with his daughter’s help, he hopes to make first contact with the otherworldly visitors.

The trailer highlights the push-pull dynamic between Maggie and Lloyd with Maggie not fully understanding why her dad has chosen the life he’s living. Although at first, she’s concerned with her father’s lone-wolf lifestyle, which sees him mainly to himself and living in the forest with his most trusted friend - a dog - Maggie begins to see that there’s much more than what meets the eye when it comes to Lloyd's zest for a world outside his own. While he’s heckled by the local teens and given the nickname “Acidman”, Maggie brings out the softer side of her father and lends a helping hand by joining him in setting off fireworks to welcome the extraterrestrials to their planet.

Like the trailer, the poster reveals the tight bond between Maggie and Lloyd with both characters appearing front and center. Split into two images, the upper reveals up close shots of the duo with Lloyd rocking a headset, presumably donned to aid in his attempts at connecting with alien life. The bottom picture depicts the father and daughter standing in Lloyd’s yard with his beloved dog in between them. In the distance, lights hover just above the tree line, most likely from one of the UFOs that have captured Lloyd’s attention.

Debuting at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, Acidman was an immediate hit for critics who noted that Church was giving the performance of a lifetime. With a career spanning three decades marked by credits in television shows such as Wings, Ned & Stacy, and Divorce as well as big screen productions like George of the Jungle, Easy A, Spider-Man 3, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Sideways, with the latter earning him an Academy Award nomination, this review from the critics at Tribeca is no small statement.

Check out the poster and trailer for Acidman below and join Lloyd and Maggie on their heartwarming journey of reconnection and discovery when the Brainstorm Media film lands in theaters on March 31, 2023: