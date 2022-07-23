After months of rumors and speculation, Amandla Stenberg officially announced today at San Diego Comic-Con that they have been cast in The Acolyte, which is Leslye Headland's highly anticipated Star Wars series that will take fans back to the era of The High Republic. While Stenberg isn't able to share a lot about what her role is in the upcoming series, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff caught up with her at San Diego Comic-Con to talk about Bodies Bodies Bodies and snuck in a thoughtful question about Stenberg's entrance into an enormous, and expansive, franchise like Star Wars.

The Acolyte will be set 100 years before the events of the Prequel Trilogy, a few months ago Headland compared this period of time to the Renaissance, noting that it was during an era before the Jedi became warrior monks. The High Republic has been covered extensively in Lucasfilm's multimedia publishing initiative, though The Acolyte will be the first on-screen entry into that era. So what could Sternberg say about their character? Well, she had to craft her answer carefully. She explained, "I am excited to contribute adding to the lexicon and the lore very complex female characters."

After years of being very focused on characters like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), it's exciting to see that the franchise is starting to add new and complex female characters for young audiences to see themselves reflected in. They made strides recently in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which saw Reva (Moses Ingram) get a fully fleshed-out plotline, which gave the character the room to traverse the space between the Light Side and the Dark Side without it resulting in death, like other complex female characters—like Trilla Suduri in Jedi: Fallen Order—haven't always been afforded.

Image via Lucasfilm

Stenberg's arrival into the Star Wars universe is also one for the pop culture history books. In March 2016 they shared that they were non-binary, choosing to use she/they pronouns to represent their gender identity, which makes her the first openly non-binary actor to be part of the Star Wars universe. In addition to wanting more complex female characters in the franchise, Star Wars fans have also been vocal about wanting to see a more diverse galaxy far, far away. Stenberg's inclusion is an exciting one on many fronts, and the official Star Wars Twitter already celebrated her arrival in the universe after the announcement this afternoon.

While a release date has not yet been set, The Acolyte will likely arrive on Disney+ sometime next year. While you wait, check out Stenberg in the trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies below: