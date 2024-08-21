The Big Picture John Boyega's salute to Amandla Stenberg shows solidarity in the face of racist attacks within the Star Wars fandom.

The cancellation of The Acolyte highlights the challenges faced by diverse actors in the industry.

Representation and support in media are crucial, as demonstrated by Boyega's meaningful gesture of respect.

In a heartfelt and quietly powerful gesture, John Boyega recently showed his support for The Acolyte star Amandla Stenberg by leaving a GIF of Han Solo saluting in the comments of one of her social media posts about the series. This subtle nod comes in the wake of the unfortunate news that The Acolyte, the latest Star Wars series on Disney+, has been cancelled after just one season. According to reports, the decline in viewership led to Disney and Lucasfilm's decision to cancel the series, which has disappointed fans who were intrigued by the potential of exploring a previously uncharted era in the Star Wars universe.

Boyega’s gesture is particularly poignant given the history of racism and harassment that both he and Stenberg have faced as part of the Star Wars universe. Boyega, who portrayed Finn in the sequel trilogy, has been vocal about the racism he endured from a segment of the Star Wars fanbase, which led to widespread discussions about racism in fandoms.

The 'Star Wars' Fandom Has a Dark Side

Similarly, Moses Ingram, who starred in Obi-Wan Kenobi, also faced vile racial abuse online, prompting responses from both Lucasfilm and fellow cast members.

Stenberg has not been immune to this dark side of fandom either. Stenberg, who played the lead role in The Acolyte, also received racist attacks online following her casting announcement. Despite these challenges, Stenberg remained committed to her role, bringing her talent and resilience to the Star Wars universe.

Boyega's choice of a Han Solo GIF — an image of a character known for his rebellious spirit and unwavering loyalty — seems to encapsulate a message of solidarity and respect. It serves as a reminder that, despite the setbacks and challenges, the support within the Star Wars community remains strong, especially among those who have experienced similar struggles.

In a time when representation and diversity in media are more important than ever, the visible support from Boyega underscores the significance of standing together in the face of adversity. His small but meaningful act speaks volumes about the bonds formed between those who have faced similar hardships and the importance of uplifting one another in times of need.

Stenberg’s journey in The Acolyte may have come to an early end, but her impact, much like Boyega’s, will continue to resonate with fans who value inclusivity and representation in the galaxy far, far away. Stay tuned to Collider for more, and see Stenberg's Instagram post above. The first and only season of The Acolyte is available to stream on Disney+.

