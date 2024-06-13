The Big Picture The Acolyte incorporates ties to other Star Wars pieces, notably The Clone Wars, inspiring its narrative thrust.

A key reference in The Acolyte's premiere episode ties back to a Clone Wars episode featuring Carlac.

Carlac has significant ties within the Star Wars canon, including references in The Clone Wars and The High Republic era.

Though The Acolyte is mostly set within the High Republic era, it's featured ties to other pieces of the Star Wars mythos — most notably, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Series creator Leslye Headland talked about how an episode of The Clone Wars inspired the narrative thrust of The Acolyte, as well as how she drew inspiration from the Nightsisters. In fact, this continues a trend of The Clone Wars having a major impact on Star Wars projects since Disney's purchase of the franchise in 2012. But there's another Clone Wars reference that fans might have missed.

In The Acolyte's premiere episode "Lost/Found," Osha Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg) is arrested for the murder of Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss); unbeknownst to anyone at the time, her twin sister Mae carried out the assassination. Though Osha goes peacefully, a group of prisoners ends up breaking out and causing the ship to crash-land on the planet Carlac. Carlac previously appeared during Season 4 of The Clone Wars, in an episode that marked the appearance of a fan-favorite Star Wars character.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

"A Friend in Need" Introduced Carlac & the Mandalorian Death Watch

Carlac first appeared in the Clone Wars episode 'A Friend In Need', where Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) reunited with Lux Bonteri (Jason Spisak). Bonteri was the son of Separatist senators but soon found himself elevated to a higher position of power when his mother was killed. He also hails from the planet Onderon, which is also home to freedom fighter Saw Gerrera (who would later appear in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Rebels and Andor.) Bonteri believed that Count Dooku was responsible for his mother's death, and traveled to Carlac to meet with the Mandalorian Death Watch. Ahsoka ends up getting swept into Bonteri's quest for revenge, and she battles against Death Watch's leader Pre Vizla (Jon Favreau) when he orders his fellow Mandalorians to burn a village to the ground for resisting them.

"A Friend in Need" also marks the first appearance of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). Bo-Katan originally served as Vizla's lieutenant, as she believed in the Death Watch's mission to return Mandalore to its warrior ways. She and the rest of the Watch sought vengeance on Dooku after their failure to murder Mandalore's dutchess Satine (Anna Graves) — who also happens to be Bo-Katan's sister. When Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) kills Vizla and becomes the leader of Mandalore, Bo-Katan ends up helping Ahsoka take back the planet. Bo-Katan also made appearances in Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian; during Rebels she took over leadership of Mandalore with the help of Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar) and then sought to reclaim the Darksaber in The Mandalorian after Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) stole it from her.

An Official Star Wars Poem References Carlac – and Ties It to ‘Return of the Jedi’

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Clone Wars wasn't the only time that Carlac was referenced within the Star Wars canon. The Odyssey of Star Wars: An Epic Poem, which distills the original Star Wars trilogy into the form of — you guessed it — an epic poem, has a moment where Obi-Wan Kenobi tells Luke Skywalker that a number of worlds in the galaxy depend upon his defeating Darth Vader. Obi-Wan then proceeds to list those worlds, and Carlac is among them. The list also includes Lothal, home to Rebels protagonist Ezra Bridger, and Dathomir, home of the Nightsisters; it shows the level of research put into The Odyssey of Star Wars. Luke and Vader do eventually have their final battle in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with Vader turning on his master Emperor Palpatine and throwing him down the Death Star II's reactor shaft. This then led to the fall of the Empire and peace within the galaxy, until the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Carlac Previously Appeared in a ‘High Republic’ Audio Drama

Close

The Acolyte isn't the only time Carlac appeared in the High Republic era. Carlac is a setting in the audio drama Star Wars: The High Republic — Tempest Runner, where the Jedi entered into battle with the marauders known as the Nihil. The Nihil were revealed to be divided into three factions named "Tempests", with a "Tempest Runner" serving as their leader. The Tempest Runner known as Lourna Dee would end up being public enemy number one when a group of Nihil were captured on Carlac and lied that she was the "Eye of the Nihil"; that honor belonged to the Nihil's true leader Marchion Ro. The Nihil have served as the primary antagonists through the High Republic era; the fact that The Acolyte features a planet where they fought the Jedi may hint at them showing up in future episodes.

Carlac's appearance in The Acolyte is just another example of how far-reaching the Clone Wars's impact on Star Wars media has become. Headland clearly has an affection for Clone Wars, so it's safe to say that more ties to the series could be revealed during the rest of The Acolyte's run.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

New episodes of The Acolyte will be available to stream Tuesdays on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+