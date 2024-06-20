Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 4.

The Big Picture Mae hunts Jedi without weapons in The Acolyte, training to serve a dark master.

Master Kelnacca's solitude on Khofar includes a bowcaster, and he may harbor deep regrets from Brendock.

Ki-Adi-Mundi makes a cameo in The Acolyte, hinting at secrecy to keep the High Council uninformed.

The Acolyte, the latest Star Wars series, brings us to the High Republic era for the first time in live-action. After last week's flashback episode, which fleshed out the backstories of a young Osha (Lauren Brady) and Mae (Leah Brady), The Acolyte's fourth episode returns to "present day" and rejoins us with Osha and Mae (both played by Amandla Stenberg) as they inch closer toward a true reunion. Mae, believed to be dead until now, serves a dark master of some kind, one who has instructed her to kill a Jedi without a weapon to complete her training.

She's successfully slain two of the four subjects of her pursuit -- Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Master Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), neither of which were accomplished to her master's standards. Now, Mae hunts Wookiee Jedi Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), while Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), the last on her hit list, and a score of Jedi attempt to intercept her before she gets to Master Kelnacca. The Acolyte, created by Leslye Headland, takes one of the biggest leaps in time of any Star Wars entry yet, so the Easter eggs may be more difficult to spot, but that makes them all the more exciting to find.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

Master Kelnacca and a Familiar Wookiee Weapon

Image via Disney+

When we visit Master Kelnacca in his hut on the jungle planet Khofar, it's obvious that he's opted for a life of solitude in the aftermath of the disaster on Brendock. Much like Master Torbin's vow of silent meditation, Kelnacca's retreat carries a sense of self-punishment and regret (more evidence of that is coming next). In his hidden hut, however, we get a brief glimpse of something that will be familiar to any Wookiee fans. Leaning next to Kelnacca is a bowcaster, the iconic weapon of choice for many of his species, including the Wookiee army of Kashyyyk in the prequels and, of course, Chewbacca.

The Symbols of Brendock's Witches on Khofar

Image via Disney+

Further solidifying the notion that Master Kelnacca holds deep regret over the events of Brendock, imagery of Brendock's coven can be seen in his hut on Khofar. The circles, spirals, and dotted curves, patterns that appeared throughout Brendock, have been recreated on the walls in Kelnacca's hut. The symbols, which many of the witches bore as tattoos, have seemed to remain stuck in Kelnacca's mind. Whatever regret looms over the Jedi, a feeling Master Torbin showcased when he willingly ended his own life, exists in Kelnacca as well. Moreover, Master Sol's been alluding to sharing a similar feeling, and in this episode, he all but outright says it when convincing Osha to join them on their mission to find Mae.

Ki-Adi-Mundi Makes a Surprising 'Star Wars' Cameo

Image via Disney+

As the Jedi are plotting on how to handle Mae's murderous pursuit, an immediately recognizable face from the prequel trilogy makes an appearance. Yes, that's Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi. Although he's portrayed in all three prequels by Silas Carson and played by Derek Arnold in The Acolyte, the credits after the episode confirm it to be true — that's Ki-Adi-Mundi. With a significantly pronounced brow bone and that signature tall head, Ki-Adi-Mundi is of the Cerean species, and until now, we had no idea his kind could live for so long. Considering he serves on the Jedi Council in the prequels and won't meet his demise until the execution of Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith, Ki-Adi-Mundi is among some of the longest-living characters in Star Wars.

Related 'The Acolyte' Episode 3 Easter Eggs Witches, sweet treats, and plenty of references to a certain Chosen One...

Master Rwoh's Plan to Keep the Jedi High Council in the Dark

Image via Disney+

Master Vernestra Rwoh (played by Rebecca Henderson, who happens to be married to showrunner Leslye Headland, which makes her appearance a cool Easter egg itself) instructs the Jedi under her command to keep the matter with Mae a secret. If they were to include the Jedi High Council in their operation, they would be obligated to inform the Senate, which, considering two Jedi have already been slain and the hunt for more continues, could stir mass panic. Aside from this being a surprising move for a Jedi Master who's appeared to be devoted to tradition thus far, here's what makes this interesting: with Ki-Adi-Mundi present for this instruction, it could entirely alter his story in the prequels.

"The Sith have been extinct for a millennium," Ki-Adi-Mundi says to the council. Master Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) echoes this notion, adding, "I do not believe the Sith could have returned without our knowing." So, this could mean one of three things. One, this may be a clue indicating that Mae's mysterious master is not, in fact, a Sith. Two, if he is a Sith Lord, Ki-Adi-Mundi may still, a century later, be attempting to hide the existence of the Sith from the High Council. Three, this could be an overlooked plot hole, making for a frustrating break in canon. Time will tell.

A Kel Dor Jedi of Master Plo Koon's Species

Image via Disney+

It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but it's worth noting, especially after that confirmed Ki-Adi-Mundi cameo. One of the Jedi participating in the pursuit of Mae is of the Kel Dor species, to which Jedi Master Plo Koon belongs. Is that Plo Koon, though? He's a favorite of many fans, but, sorry, that isn't him. The official Star Wars X (formerly Twitter) account confirmed late Tuesday night that the Kel Dor in The Acolyte is named Ithia Paan.

The Helmets of the Sith Have Similar Aesthetics

Close

We still know very little about Mae's mysterious master. We know he's intelligent and resourceful, having tracked down Kelnacca without a guide. We know he's immensely powerful, able to menacingly levitate and Force-push an entire group of Jedi Masters with ease. Finally, we know he operates in a master/apprentice fashion, similar to the ways of the Sith, but is he a Sith Lord? The series may reveal the answer soon enough, but a close-up look at this character offered in the latest episode adds another clue. His black helmet, marked by details at the front that resemble a sinister smile, bears a striking resemblance to that of notable Sith Lords. The back of the helmet, which dips down toward the neck before flaring out, draws inspiration from the helmets of Darth Vader and Kylo Ren.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+