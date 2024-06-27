Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 5.

Episode 5, "Night," the latest entry from The Acolyte, is now streaming, bringing horror and thrills to the forefront. The series, which takes us to the High Republic era of Star Wars for the first time in live-action, is set about 100 years before the events of the prequel trilogy. Amandla Stenberg stars as Force-sensitive twins Osha and Mae, who have been pulled in separate directions after the Jedi visited their witch coven years ago. From creator Leslye Headland, The Acolyte stands far from the franchise we've seen, but the connections to Star Wars lore remain plentiful. In last week's episode, Mae decided to part from the mysterious dark master she's been serving. She came to Khofar to continue her murderous hunt for four Jedi. She'd already killed Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Master Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), but she ended her plot before getting to the Wookiee Jedi Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo). However, Mae's master got to him anyway. Osha, Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Jeckie (Dafne Keen), Yord (Charlie Barnett), and a group of Jedi have followed Mae to the forest planet, and now they must face Mae's wildly powerful dark master.

The Most Colorful Lightsaber Battle of 'Star Wars' Yet

It's a testament to The Acolyte's excellent fight choreography that still images from this battle are so difficult to capture. The sequel trilogy featured a heavy-handed use of lightsabers, and the original films were marked by slow, methodical movements. The choreography of the prequels has always been a fan favorite, famous for their fast-paced, acrobatic battles. The Acolyte has been giving us a refreshing return to this style, and the latest episode is full of some of the most thrilling lightsaber duels yet. Better yet, Episode 5 has the most colorful lightsaber battle Star Wars has ever seen. Attack of the Clones likely held the title until now, with green, blue, and purple present at the Petranaki arena. In this episode, we get a stunning display of green, blue, red, and yellow lightsabers in one intense clash.

Sol's Words Call Back to Ahsoka Tano

"You carry a Jedi weapon. But you are no Jedi." Sol's words to his opponent, who is still masked and hiding his identity, immediately remind us of Ahsoka Tano. "I am no Jedi," everyone's favorite Togruta said on multiple occasions. In Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) firmly exclaims these words to Darth Vader (James Earl Jones). In Ahsoka, the character's live-action solo series, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) echoes these words again. In recent Star Wars outings, the dogma of the Jedi has been receiving a heavier focus, so words centered on what makes one a "true" Jedi have become more important.

Did Cortosis Metal Make Its Live-Action 'Star Wars' Debut?

In A New Dawn, a Star Wars novel by John Jackson Miller, a rare metal called cortosis made its first appearance. It's been referenced since in literature and video games, but The Acolyte may have brought it to live-action for the first time. Cortosis is a valuable metal in Star Wars canon. It can redirect heat and absorb energy from blaster fire. Perhaps most impressively, when cortosis is refined properly and made into armor, it can withstand lightsaber strikes and temporarily short out the Jedi weapon. When the Jedi in Episode 5 strike the menacing helmet of their enemy, we see their lightsabers lose power and briefly appear to short-circuit. This seems to be our first clue that cortosis has come to Star Wars live-action. He even admits to Sol that he wears his helmet for more than hiding his identity; he's preventing the Jedi from reading his mind. This would be expanding on the abilities of cortosis, and reminding us of the X-Men franchise's Magneto, too.

Dual-Wielding Lightsabers in a New Way

Jecki has a fantastic moment, dual-wielding two green lightsabers in an impressive display of skill, but this isn't the only instance of dual-wielding in The Acolyte Episode 5. The mysterious enemy's array of tricks expands when his mask is finally removed, revealing him to be Qimir (Manny Jacinto). Aside from the composition of his helmet being able to disable lightsabers and block Force mind-reading, his lightsaber has a unique quality, too. In a flashy move, Qimir splits his saber apart, forming two out of one. Darth Maul (Ray Park) had a similar reveal in The Phantom Menace, surprising his opponents when red shoots from both ends of his saber. Thankfully, The Acolyte's reveal wasn't spoiled in the trailer like Darth Maul's was.

Mae's Words Call Back to Anakin Skywalker

After an extended back-and-forth of chasing, dueling, and breaking apart, Mae and Osha finally meet face-to-face for a moment alone. Episode 3, The Acolyte's flashback entry, showed the twins at a young age with the coven of witches. That episode leaned heavily into the parallels between the twins and a young Anakin Skywalker. Immaculate conception, blood samples for midi-chlorians, Force mind tests, and words shared before beginning Jedi training all made for obvious connections between Osha, Mae, and the young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) we met in The Phantom Menace. Now, with the twins at an older age, the parallel continues with a reference to an older Anakin (Hayden Christensen) in Revenge of the Sith. "They've turned you against me," Mae says to Osha, contrasting the direction we thought she was going to take after Episode 4 when she resolved to turn herself in. Here, after near-fatal clashes with the Jedi, Mae seems to be attempting to turn Osha away from them once again. Her words mirror Anakin's from his climactic battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). "You turned her against me," he exclaims through pain and fury, referring to Padmé (Natalie Portman) refusing to follow him down a dark path.

Force Healing and Familiar Music Connects 'The Acolyte' to 'The Rise of Skywalker'

The Acolyte has been making connections to the Star Wars prequels from episode to episode, and now a striking call to the final film of the sequel trilogy stands out. Qimir stands above Osha, who has been gravely wounded by Mae, and performs a rarely seen use of the Force. He holds his hand out toward her wound and Force-heals it, allowing her to slowly regain consciousness. In The Rise of Skywalker, we saw Rey (Daisy Ridley) use this ability multiple times. First, she saw her heal the wound of a terrifying serpent-like creature, causing it to become calm and non-combative. Later, she uses the Force to heal a lightsaber wound that she dealt to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). She explains that she uses the Force to transfer a bit of life from herself to another, healing them. Moreover, Kylo's theme music can be heard as Qimir is healing and speaking to Osha. Is this simply a nod to the connection being made to the sequels, or are we getting a deeper clue about what's to come? Rey and Kylo formed a Force Dyad, and "the power of two" has been heavily emphasized with Osha and Mae. "Two as one" has been a focus throughout The Acolyte. Are Osha and Mae a Force Dyad?

