The Big Picture The Acolyte's new poster features characters Mae and Osha, with Osha traveling with the Sith Lord and Mae held captive by the Jedi.

The show has garnered attention for its character dynamics, particularly Osha and Qimir's chemistry.

The Stranger's scar in Episode 6 sparks fan speculation about its origin, potentially involving Vernestra Rwoh.

Star Wars' latest Disney+ series just got a stunning new look as it nears the end of its first (and potentially only) season. The official Acolyte X account revealed a new poster from artist Marko Manev, who has previously worked with Star Wars before as recently as The Acolyte Episode 4. The new poster shows Mae and Osha standing in the middle with Qimir on Osha's side and Bazil, Sol, and Vernestra all on Mae's side. The two twins switched places at the end of Episode 5, and now Osha is traveling with the Sith Lord who she watched kill several Jedi, and Mae is being held captive by the Jedi who, to her, destroyed her home and kidnapped her sister.

The most recent episode of The Acolyte generated major conversation for the palpable chemistry between Osha and Qimir. Manny Jacinto has been putting on a show with his performance without raising his voice or acting violent, but instead taking a different approach bolstered by patience, charisma, and a sinister but subtle attitude you can still smell from a mile away. The Acolyte has turned fans on their heads, murdering even more beloved characters such as Yorde and Jecki Lonn, taking the Game of Thrones approach by proving to viewers around the world that no one's favorite character is safe.

How Did the Stranger Get That Scar?

Image via Disney+/Lucasfilm

One of the most shocking moments in The Acolyte Episode 6 comes when The Stranger/Qimir takes off his shirt before going for a dip in the pond while Osha is watching, only to reveal a grotesque scar on his back. He remarks to Osha that others have discarded him the same way the Jedi discarded her, but he refuses to provide any additional context about how the scar got there. We also know that The Stranger used to be a Jedi, but has since left the order and resorted to the dark side. When the scar is first shown, it's far from traditional; it resembles a long and winding road going down and up his back. As soon as the first look at Qimir's scar was revealed, fans immediately began speculating that Qimir's former master was Vernestra Rwoh, and that she was the one who left that scar on him. Rwoh has a lightsaber whip, so the shape adds up. If Qimir was once Vernestra's master, expect this information along with much more to come to light in the the last two episodes of the season.

The first six episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming everywhere. Check out the new poster above and stream The Acolyte on Disney+.

