A new Star Wars project premiered this week with Skeleton Crew, but fans everywhere are still mourning the cancellation of The Acolyte, which Disney decided not to move forward with a second season despite strong critic reviews and viewership numbers. During a recent interview with Collider’s Tania Hussain to promote her newest project, The Agency, Jodie Turner-Smith addressed a potential return to Star Wars after dealing with racist backlash from her involvement in the series. This news comes not long after Acolyte star Manny Jacinto spoke to Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, and revealed that there would have been much more Darth Plagueis in Season 2 of the show had it not been axed. Despite all the controversy surrounding the show’s cancellation and hateful treatment of the cast, Turner-Smith still seemed ecstatic at the prospect of returning to the franchise:

"Of course [I'd return]! First of all, I loved being in that universe, I had an incredible time doing that, and I loved it. No matter what, it's fun, gratifying work. There's a lot of other stuff that comes with it that has nothing to do with the work and the colors of the work just because it's' politics or whatever, but ultimately it was a dream project to be a part of. I would do it again. I would. I don't have any regrets. If there was an opportunity to do more, I would be right there."

It’s heartwarming to hear that, despite the poor treatment for Turner-Smith and her The Acolyte co-stars, she would still return and do more with the character of Mother Aniseya without hesitation. Another The Acolyte star, Lee Jung-jae, recently spoke about the hate he received due to his involvement in the show while speaking to Vanity Fair, saying that his “feelings were hurt,” and that he “can only have faith that racism will end someday even though it’s going to be hard.” Whether you enjoyed The Acolyte or not, there is no room for this kind of behavior in Star Wars or any fandom. No one is telling anyone they need to love every project that’s released, but no actor, nor anyone, should be subject to hateful messages and treatment based on the color of their skin.

‘The Acolyte’ Season 2 Would Have Looked Much Different Than Season 1

Image via Disney+

In addition to the news that The Acolyte Season 2 would have included more Darth Plagueis, the show also would have looked much different due to the characters who die in the first season. Several fan favorites, including Dafne Keen’s Jecki Lon and Lee Jung-jae’s Jedi Master Sol, perished in the first season and would have been unable to return in Season 2. Carrie-Anne Moss’ Jedi Master Indara also dies in the first episode, but the show was able to mostly utilize her talents through flashbacks.

The Acolyte Season 1 is now streaming, but the show will not return for Season 2. Stay tuned to Collider for future Star Wars updates and coverage and watch The Acolyte on Disney+. And don't miss our full interview with Turner-Smith and the cast of The Agency.

