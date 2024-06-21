Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 4.

Many secrets are starting to be revealed in The Acolyte, and Episode 4, "Day," left many fans wondering where all this could lead. In a briefing room meeting, the Jedi deliberate about who Mae Aniseya's (Amandla Stenberg) master could be, and Master Holden (Indra Ové) speculates with Master Ki-Adi-Mundi (Derek Arnold) if she could be part of a splinter order. Another Jedi scoffs that idea away, arguing that they would know if that were the case. But what exactly is a splinter order, and could Mae and her master actually belong to one? We have seen some of them before, and one of them is what made the Jedi be so fearful of other Force-using groups.

Why Are the Jedi Concerned by Splinter Orders?

Ever since The Acolyte was announced, series creator Leslye Headland has mentioned the idea of the Jedi not having a monopoly over the Force as what interested her. In a galaxy as big and vast as the one in Star Wars, it wouldn't make sense that a single religious order gets to say how everybody should relate to reality and express their abilities. That's where the idea of splinter orders comes from, consisting of a group of Force-sensitive beings trained by someone who may have once been a Jedi. These groups usually splinter from the main Jedi Order, but even those that don't are may be considered splinter orders, too.

The Acolyte is set at the end of the High Republic era, when the Jedi were at the height of their power and influence, and Master Holden talking about splinter orders fits perfectly with this context. Two centuries earlier, the Jedi faced one of their toughest enemies, the Path of the Open Hand. This was a cult of beings who believed the Force should be completely free, and that every time someone "uses" it as a power, it gets damaged. Led by Marda Ro, the Path eventually grew big enough to attract the Jedi's attention, and a conflict ensued. That's when Ro first introduced the Nameless, monstrous creatures that feed on the Force itself and can reduce Force wielders to literal ash. The Jedi eventually defeated the Path but opted to cover the whole thing up so as not to spread panic in the Order. A century later, Marchion Ro, a descendant of Marda Ro, spread terror around the galaxy with his band of pirate terrorists, the Nihil, and unleashed the Nameless upon the Jedi again.

The Jedi eventually defeated the Nihil, too, but everything started with a splinter order of beings who had their own outlook on the Force. This is why, after the Nihil crisis, the Jedi tightened their control over beings using the Force without being members of their Order to prevent all this from happening again. While these groups may not necessarily be aligned with the Dark Side, the Jedi feared that, without proper training and guidance, a splinter order could become something dangerous, indeed.

After Order 66, the Notion of Splinter Orders Evolved Into a New Concept

Eventually, the Jedi's need for control over who is using the Force results in their own downfall, and then there is no one to control who does it and how. After Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) issues Order 66 in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, the Jedi are almost all wiped out in the Great Jedi Purge, and the Empire starts a galaxy-wide hunt for those who remain. The Jedi who survived go into hiding, and being a Jedi gets a whole new meaning. Some close themselves off from the Force, others try to carry on the Order's ideals on a much smaller scale, and others fall to the Dark Side.

Most of the Force activity in the period after the Jedi Purge comes from Jedi who survived it, and some even build their own views on the Force and take students of their own. In Ahsoka, fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) explains to his Padawan, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), that those are called Bokken Jedi — not that different from how splinter orders appeared before Order 66. Good examples of Bokken Jedi are Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) in Star Wars Rebels and Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) in the game Jedi: Fallen Order — and maybe even Skoll and Hati themselves.

The main difference between those two concepts is that splinter orders don't necessarily come from the Jedi themselves, as Bokken Jedi do. If, during the High Republic, the Jedi kept close tabs on who was using the Force, in the Empire era, things got even worse. The Jedi allowed some groups to carry out their activities if they weren't considered dangerous by the Order, but the Empire, controlled by the Sith, tightened this control even more, to the point where Force-using religions were simply not allowed to exist. Whoever was caught using the Force was either caught to be trained as an Imperial Inquisitor, or simply executed.

Technically, the Sith Themselves Are a Splinter Order From the Jedi

The conversation around splinter orders in The Acolyte starts when masters Holden and Ki-Adi-Mundi talk about how Mae lets her emotions guide her movements when fighting, but she still uses Jedi techniques and skills. Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) goes so far as saying that "even a hologram can tell" her that Mae has had Jedi training. Give or take a few millennia, Vernestra isn't technically wrong, since the Sith actually formed from a Jedi splinter group that challenged the Order's views.

Around five thousand years before the events of the Original Trilogy, the Jedi were already powerful, but the Order itself was still taking the shape it would be famous for. A single Jedi is said to have started tapping into the Dark Side, believing that would be the only way to use the Force to its full potential. When this Jedi took his findings to the Jedi Council, they were dismayed that a Jedi could think like this, and cast out this person. They continued their research into the Dark Side, however, and eventually gained followers and students, and this sect grew into what is now known as the Sith. This is why, around that time, the Jedi and the Sith were even considered to be "brothers" in the Force, because their beliefs came from the same place.

Conflict between them was inevitable, though, and the Sith consolidated their own order in a conflict known as the Hundred-Year Darkness. Darth Sidious eventually teaches Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) about the beginnings of the Sith in the 2015 Darth Vader comics by Marvel, and even in the novelization of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) tells Rey (Daisy Ridley) about it. So the Jedi in The Acolyte have plenty of reasons to be worried about the idea of Mae being part of a splinter order. The Jedi have always created their own enemies, from the Sith to the Nihil, and that's what this concept is all about.

New episodes of The Acolyte air weekly on Wednesdays.

