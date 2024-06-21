Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 4.

It's not a good time to be a Jedi in The Acolyte. Showrunner Leslye Headland's series about a dark side student, Mae (Amandla Stenberg), hunting down the former Jedi Masters of her homeworld has left a trail of murdered masters and morally compromised members of the Order in its wake, forcing audiences to confront what it really means to be a Jedi in a changing galaxy. Taking place 100 years before The Phantom Menace, the series explores the decline of the Jedi in the waning years of the High Republic, but the show's latest episode also hints at how the Jedi later attempt to undermine democracy in George Lucas's final prequel movie, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

In The Acolyte Episode 4, "Day," members of the Jedi gather in the temple in order to review footage of Mae's previous attacks. This meeting includes many of the show's most powerful masters, such as Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and Master Vernestra (Rebecca Henderson), while also containing a surprise cameo from a prequels-era character, Ki-Adi-Mundi (Derek Arnold). However, while discussing how to best intercept Mae before she can kill the next Jedi on her list, the Wookie Jedi Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), Vernestra refuses to inform the Jedi Council out of fear they will involve the Senate, working to evade the laws that govern the Jedi just as the Jedi Council does when deliberating on how to remove Palpatine from office in Revenge of the Sith.

‘The Acolyte’ Starts the Jedi Down the Dark Path They Take in ‘Revenge of the Sith’

The meeting in each Star Wars property is remarkably similar, with both groups of Jedi discussing how best to remove a legitimate danger to the galaxy. In The Acolyte, the Jedi are concerned that Mae will kill more of their friends, peacekeepers, and galactic protectors, while Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) senses too much of the dark side around Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) for his comfort during Revenge of the Sith. In The Acolyte, Master Ki-Adi-Mundi worries that Mae may become a threat in the future, while Windu senses an active plot to destroy the Jedi in his present. Yet, in both cases, the Jedi's own fear of losing their power in the galaxy results in the Order attempting to control the actions of the Senate, demonstrating how the Jedi gradually undermine the Republic they claim to serve.

In The Acolyte, Master Vernestra's actions begin minimally, ducking the oversight of the Senate merely to conduct a galactic operation without democratic supervision, but the unethical path she begins charting for the Order is the same one the Jedi exploit more effectively in Revenge of the Sith. In Lucas's movie, the Jedi do more than just avoid the Senate — the Order actively attempts to undermine its ability to govern independently of the Jedi. The Jedi Council assigns Anakin (Hayden Christensen) to spy on Chancellor Palpatine because they believe Star Wars' Senate leader cannot be trusted, and during their discussions about removing the Chancellor permanently, Windu outright plans to seize control of the democratic body in a Jedi-led coup against democracy.

Windu's strategy sounds reasonable in the movie because audience members already know the depth of Darth Sidious's cruelty, but The Acolyte makes it clear that the Jedi are not a better choice to lead the galaxy. The series illustrates that power is power no matter who wields it, demonstrating how even the ancient Jedi acted as colonizers when interacting with groups like Mae and Osha's Force witch coven, so any attempt to steal power from the Republic would stand in violation of the Jedi vow to spread galactic peace. Succumbing to the corrupting influence of Darth Sidious, Windu's takeover constitutes one of the darkest moments in Jedi history because it represents the moment when the Order finally loses its way, acting on the self-serving instincts of the past in order to appease fear instead of listening to the Force.

‘The Acolyte’ Demonstrates the Danger of Jedi Becoming Too Involved With Politics

Since Windu's takeover would also have resulted in the Jedi merging fully with the Republic's political apparatus, The Acolyte serves as a stark reminder of what happens when the Order becomes too involved with their government. The presence of Master Ki-Adi-Mundi in both meetings demonstrates how the Jedi failed to grasp the consequences of their arrogant thinking in the century between the two stories, but The Acolyte showcases how the Jedi's role as galactic peacekeepers also makes them hypocrites to their oaths. Rather than looking out for the well-being of the galaxy, the Jedi's status as a political entity within the Republic forces the Order to look inward, causing Jedi to preserve their power instead of using their abilities to make worlds safer.

When Master Vernestra first discusses the capture of Mae's twin sister, Osha, with Master Sol in The Acolyte Episode 1, "Lost / Found," she reveals her main concern that Osha's arrest could reflect badly on the reputation of the Order. Since Osha is a former padawan, the appearance of the in-fighting between current and former Jedi would only fuel criticism from the Jedi's political enemies, incentivizing the Order to keep the details of Master Indara's (Carrie-Anne Moss) death quiet. This scene validates Qimir's (Manny Jacinto) argument in the following episode that the Jedi use their ideas of peace in order to justify their dominance of the galaxy, as Vernestra's continued insistence that the Jedi avoid making a public scandal out of themselves serves more to maintain the stature of the Order than to confront the true threats facing the galaxy.

The consequences of this narrow-minded way of thinking are on full display in both The Acolyte and Revenge of the Sith. While The Acolyte has yet to reveal the full story of what happened on Mae and Osha's home planet of Brendok, the Jedi's arrival undeniably results in the deaths of the girls' entire coven, with the true reality of the Jedi's involvement causing Jedi Master Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) to adopt a strict Barash Vow out of penitence. In Revenge of the Sith, Windu's fear at the prospect of Darth Sidious destroying the Jedi causes him to become too aggressive for a Jedi, repeating Sidious's own line that the Chancellor is "too dangerous to be kept alive" from earlier in the movie. This repetition underscores how Windu's own actions are being guided by the dark side, once more proving that the Jedi's involvement with politics clouds their minds and leads them down a darker path toward corruption.

As Star Wars properties depict the political corruption at the heart of the Jedi Order's institution, The Acolyte and Revenge of the Sith each illustrate the dangers of Jedi attempting to control powers that contradict the central tenets of their mission. The Acolyte Episode 4 shows the beginnings of the self-serving choices that eventually culminate in the Order directly attacking democracy, tying the slow corruption of the Jedi Order most closely to the group's identity as a political entity. The Jedi Order's partnership with The Acolyte's Republic forces the Order into an untenable association that asks the Jedi to maintain peace through unsanctioned violence, begging the question of what can possibly be right when so much moral gray allows the Galaxy's protectors to fall from their supposed light.

