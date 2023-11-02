The Big Picture Sarah J. Maas fans can rejoice as the A Court of Thorns and Roses TV series is still happening, according to Ronald D. Moore.

The project is still in the early phases, with scripts written but casting on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Everyone involved is waiting for the strike to resolve before it can progress further.

About two and half years ago, Sarah J. Maas fans were treated to the exciting news that her bestselling fantasy novel A Court of Thorns and Roses was in development as a television series. Hulu was announced as the attached platform for the eventual series, with Outlander’s Ronald D. Moore developing the project. Since the initial announcement, there has been little to no updates on the status of the show. Now, Moore has assured that the series is still happening.

Recently, Moore spoke with TVLine about the status of A Court and Thorns and Roses, confirming that Hulu still intends to bring the book series to audiences. However, it seems the project is still very much in the early phases. Moore said that “it’s still in development. We’ve written some scripts, and we’re just sort of waiting. I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward, but it’s still in development.” While Moore and the rest of ACOTAR’s creative team may be able to continue working on scripts, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike means that casting is on hold for the time being.

A Court of Thorns and Roses first released in May 2015, originally debuting as a young adult fantasy series. Book 1 in the series centers on 19-year-old Feyre, a human who invokes the wrath of a faerie named Tamlin after she kills a wolf. So, to make amends for her offense, Feyre must live with Tamlin in the faerie realm, where he rules the Spring Court. Despite their unfortunate meeting, Feyre eventually develops for Tamlin and must help him fight back against dark forces that threaten him and his court. Along the way she meets other fae — including the alluring Rhysand, ruler of the Night Court.

What Else Has Sarah J. Maas Written?

Along with ACOTAR, Maas continued to write new installments to the series, which has since been shifted into New Adult territory. The other books in the series A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, the novella A Court of Frost and Starlight, and the most recent installment A Court of Silver Flames — which is primarily focused on Feyre’s sister Nesta. Additionally, Maas is well-known for her other major YA fantasy series Throne of Glass, which has eight books total. Beyond the two series, Maas has been working on a third series, Crescent City, whose third book, House of Flame and Shadow, releases in January 2024. Maas was originally attached to produce and write the pilot script for the ACOTAR television series, though it’s unclear whether she remains in the positions.Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the A Court of Thorns and Roses television series.