In the gargantuan landscape of films that attempt to adapt novels, there are only a few that take on strong source material and manage to bring it to fruition on the big screen. Most of them take on a popular book that isn’t all that remarkable and the film ends up being about the same level of quality. Then there is Across the River and Into the Trees, a film in a category all its own that tries to adapt Ernest Hemingway’s worst novel and somehow makes it worse. Even as it makes substantial changes to its source material, such alterations never arrive at anything resembling an interesting destination. Instead, it is a woefully meandering film that more closely resembles a shallow tourism advert for Venice that eventually wanders into narrative nothingness in the equivalent of a cinematic and artistic shrug.

The story—what little there is of one in any meaningful sense—centers on the disillusioned American Army Col. Richard Cantwell (Liev Schreiber) who is in ailing health and living in the long shadow of trauma from when he fought in World War II. A troubled man in his fifties, he is facing down death in both his bleak future and violent past that continues to haunt him. Thus, he decides to get military driver Jackson (Josh Hutcherson) to take him on a trip to Venice for what initially seems like a hunting trip. It is there that Cantwell meets the much younger Renata (Matilda De Angelis) who gives him a lift on her boat. The two begin to grow closer against the backdrop of many repetitive late nights spent roaming the city.

One of the better aspects of the film is its technical prowess that regrettably can’t make up for the rest of the narrative issues that drag it down. It is shot in richly realized black-and-white by the talented veteran cinematographer Javier Aguirresarobe (The Others, Thor: Ragnarok) who tries to bring life into what is an otherwise lifeless and empty experience. Director Paula Ortiz similarly brings a lot to the table in finding visual splendor throughout the city in the fleeting moments where she gets a chance to. Schreiber himself imbues the character with a sense of gravitas and vulnerability when it desperately needs something to build on. All this talent, both behind and in front of the camera, just ends up being utterly wasted by a story that feels doomed from the start and gets worse from there.

To be fair, the film did have its work cut out for it by choosing to take on a Hemingway novel that was widely panned and considered to be his worst by even those who were closest to him. It does put forth some occasionally admirable attempts to make up for the shortcomings of its source, though these are dashed by how narratively and thematically inert it ends up becoming. It feels repetitive, going in loops around itself that are made worse by the lack of investment built in any of the new story elements it half-heartedly introduces. One such failed element of this is when the film tries to give Renata something resembling actual characterization when her shallow depiction in the novel was essentially a stand-in for someone Hemingway was pathetically pining after in real-life. This ended up being unintentionally revealing about the author’s mental state in ways he likely didn’t intend.

This all raises the question of why this work was chosen as a starting point in the first place as the film’s attempt to give Renata more of a backstory ends up coming across as superficial when abandoned without a second thought. The few moments of creativity come when the film uses its visuals to tell the story as opposed to its banal and platitude-heavy dialogue. It does this by shifting from black-and-white to color and expanding its aspect ratio, opening up a glimpse of the film that could have been with a better story. Such visual motifs are effective and horrific memory cues as Cantwell’s time in the war continues to brutally besiege him. These flashes of brilliance only occur a handful of times, rendering the rest of the film trite and generally tiresome by comparison. It all ends up becoming a testament to why Schreiber, Aguirresarobe, and Ortiz all deserve a story that is more up to their level of craft.

The fact that the film made its world premiere at the Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF) had the potential to be a memorable experience as Hemingway himself spent many of his last years there. It is also near where I grew up myself, learning about a wide variety of the author’s best work that notably did not include Across the River and Into the Trees. Still, to see a film about death in a theater mere miles from where Hemingway took his own life should have elicited something more profound had the narrative itself been up to the task. There is an element to the story that seems to be attempting to have some sort of conversation with the author’s tumultuous life and the history his work carries with it. After all, Hemingway’s delusions of grandeur around masculinity and the way he clung to the fantasy of being the epitome of a machismo man throughout his writing are ripe for a deeper excavation through film. The recent outstanding Ken Burns documentary is a testament to that potential.

Such a reading is regrettably not possible with this film as it would require looking for aspects that simply aren’t there. If anything, many aspects of the film feel like they are only just scratching the surface. It is an experience that is burdened by the weight of its own prevailing timidness which it can’t ever get out from under despite Herculean efforts by many of those involved. Unfortunately, an empty experience bolstered by a few strong elements is still just that: empty. The film’s greatest tragedy was that it could have been so much more. Alas, just like Hemingway’s novel itself, it never amounts to anything more than a story that goes through the motions of its aspirations without ever building to a point where they are realized.

Rating: C

Across the River and Into the Trees debuted at the 2022 SVFF festival.

