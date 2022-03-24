The film will be an adaptation of Ernest Hemingway's novel of the same name.

Introducing Liev Schreiber to fans in the Golden Globe nominee’s latest role, Deadline has released a new image of the Ray Donovan star as a war hero in Across the River and Into the Trees. Written by the legendary Ernest Hemingway, Across the River and Into the Trees will take audiences on a tale of one man’s search for peace following his traumatic experiences during WWII. Paula Ortiz (The Bride) stood at the directorial helm of the film which will be making its big debut on March 30 at the Sun Valley Film Festival.

In the feature, Schreiber will star as celebrated war veteran Colonel Richard Cantwell. A strong and dignified leader, Colonel Cantwell brought countless troops out of World War II safely as well as sat with many while they drew their final breaths. The story will pick up in post-war Italy, where the Colonel is now suffering from a severe heart condition. Hoping to keep his mind off of his life-threatening illness, Cantwell travels to his favorite spots in Venice. Although things do not go as planned, he happens upon a beautiful young woman who shows Cantwell there is still beauty left in the world after all. Hemingway based the book’s protagonist on his real-life friend, Colonel Charles T. Lanham. Across the River and Into the Trees tackles the inner peace we are all searching for and the mortality that comes along with the human condition. An equal parts heavy and joyful drama, the feature is sure to bring audiences in with its heartfelt storyline and easy-to-identify-with leading character.

In the new image, viewers are shown what we can presume to be a flashback. In a densely green forest scattered with the bodies of fallen soldiers, Schreiber’s Colonel Cantwell is kneeling down and leaning another soldier up against his leg. Dressed in army fatigues, Cantwell’s hand is covered in blood as he stays present for the young serviceman’s death.

Starring alongside Schreiber in Across the River and Into the Trees will be a call sheet consisting of Matilda De Angelis, Danny Huston, Josh Hutcherson, and Laura Morante. Peter Flannery served as the scribe who adapted the film from Hemingway’s literary classic.

If the first image of Schreiber’s new project is any indication, audiences are in for a somber production that is ready to grapple with one man’s journey of coming to terms with the end of his life and everything that came before.

