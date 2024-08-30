Today marks the release of the long-awaited adaptation of Ernest Hemingway's classic novel, Across the River and Into the Trees. Collider is excited to present an exclusive sneak peek into the highly anticipated film, which boasts a stellar cast including Liev Schreiber, Matilda De Angelis, Josh Hutcherson, and Danny Huston. The film is set for an exclusive theatrical release today, followed by a wide release across all VOD platforms in the United States and Canada.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Paula Ortiz (The Bride) and adapted for the screen by BAFTA Award winner Peter Flannery (The Devil’s Mistress), this adaptation promises to deliver a profound and immersive cinematic experience that captures the essence of Hemingway's poignant storytelling.

In our exclusive first look, we see Schreiber embodying the complex and emotionally scarred Colonel Richard Cantwell, as he awakens, confused, alongside Hutcherson's Jackson. Joining Schreiber is rising star De Angelis (The Undoing), who plays Renata, a remarkable young Italian countess whose unexpected connection with Cantwell breathes new life into his weary soul. Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) takes on the role of Jackson, a young military driver tasked with accompanying Cantwell on his journey through Venice. Their interactions provide a multi-generational perspective on the impacts of war and the search for purpose. Huston (Yellowstone) rounds out the principal cast, contributing his veteran ability to a story rich with emotional and historical layers.

Is 'Across the River and Into the Trees' Worth Seeing?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Collider's Maggie Lovitt was a huge fan of the film, praising Schreiber's "nuanced" performance and his chemistry with De Angelis.

Liev Schreiber always gives 110% in whatever role he is playing, but Across the River and Into the Trees may be a career-best for him. There’s a certain level of nuance required to portray the Colonel as Hemingway wrote him, coupled with having the ability to play into the inherent duality of man. Richard is a man who has killed his fellow man while engaged in the theater of war, and yet he’s still able to be this gentle man. His bloodstained and scarred hands are able to hold Renata’s unblemished hands. He and De Angelis have electric chemistry, and are both able to play Richard and Renata’s relationship with a level of reverence for each other that elevates their performances

The film is produced by Robert MacLean (Man With A Gun), Kristin Roegner (The Expendables 3), and Michael Paletta (Above The Best), whose combined expertise promises a production of exceptional quality and depth. Speaking about the collaboration, MacLean shared, “It’s a great pleasure to be working with Andreas and his releasing and distribution team at Level 33 as we bring Across the River and Into the Trees to theatergoers in the U.S. and Canada.”

Andreas Olavarria, President & CEO of Level 33, expressed equal enthusiasm: “Level 33 is honored to work with the talented team behind Across the River and Into the Trees on the film’s highly anticipated domestic release. This wonderful film is meant to be experienced on the big screen and is sure to satisfy not only fans of Hemingway’s work but audiences everywhere who appreciate rich stories full of action, romance, and history.”

Across the River and Into the Trees opens in theaters on today. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.