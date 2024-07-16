The Big Picture Across the River and Into the Trees features a star-studded cast led by former X-Men costars Liev Schreiber and Danny Huston.

Director Paula Ortiz and screenwriter Peter Flannery bring Ernest Hemingway's novel to life in this highly anticipated adaptation.

Be on the lookout for other talented actors such as Josh Hutcherson, Enzo Cilenti, and Matilda De Angelis in this upcoming film.

The latest film adaptation from one of the most, if not the most, acclaimed authors of all time just got an exciting new look. The first trailer for Across the River and Into the Trees, the adaptation based on the novel of the same name by Ernest Hemingway, has been officially released. The trailer sees former X-Men costars Liev Schreiber and Danny Huston, who played Victor Creed and Stryker respectively in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, reunite for a new film now 15 years later. Across the River and Into the Trees is described as capturing the fleeting moment of immortality where time stands still. The book is the last full-length novel that Hemingway published in his distinguished life.

In addition to Schreiber and Huston, Across the River and Into the Trees also stars Hunger Games and Five Nights at Freddy's lead Josh Hutcherson. Paula Ortiz, best known for her previous work directing The Bride, will helm Across the River and Into the Trees, with a screenplay penned by Peter Flannery. Flannery has been writing for nearly 40 years since 1988, but the majority of his work has been on TV series such as The Devil's Mistress, New Worlds, and Poirot. Enzo Cilenti (The Beekeeper), Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), and Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing), will also star in the film alongside Schreiber, Huston, and Hutcherson.

What Else Has the Cast of ‘Across the River and Into the Trees’ Been In?

Starring in an X-Men film together is only a small part of both Schreiber and Huston's filmography. The former has been nominated for an impressive nine Emmy Awards throughout his career, dating all the way back to a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor for his role as Orson Welles in RKO 281. He also received three nominations for his work as Ray Donovan in Ray Donovan, and starred alongside Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep in The Manchurian Candidate.

As for Huston, he can be seen recently in Horizon: An American Saga, the Kevin Costner-led Western epic which is currently playing in theaters. He also worked with Costner previously on Yellowstone, and even played a small role on the hit HBO series Succession. You also may have seen him as Henry in the 2019 sci-fi drama starring Anthony Mackie, IO.

Across the River and Into the Trees arrives in theaters on August 30. Check out the new trailer above and watch Schreiber and Huston together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, now streaming on Disney+.

