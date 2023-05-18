As the release date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse quickly approaches, Sony Pictures is firing on all cylinders for the movie's promotional campaign. The studio has released new character posters featuring the main faces from the story, as well as some of the new heroes that will help Miles (Shameik Moore) in his mission of preventing a full multiversal collapse. While some of the characters were introduced in the original film, the new additions are dressed to impress, including a version of Spider-Man who is a literal cat. After all, you never know what to expect once you enter a different reality.

The new movie will focus on showing Miles over a year after audiences saw him for the last time, showing him being comfortable with his skills as a masked vigilante. But even the best superheroes of the Marvel universe face bigger threats every now and then, and Miles will have to use the best of his skills in order to defeat his next opponent. Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, The Spot is a notorious evil persona due to his peculiar abilities, which include creating portals around him and within his body. If you've ever tried to punch someone who can phase between walls, you might understand why it could be a difficult task.

The Spot won't be the only challenge in Miles' path, as another mysterious threat is lurking in the shadows, leading the multiverse to a possible catastrophe. Brooklyn's friendly neighborhood hero will need help from whoever can provide it, including a version of Spider-Man from the distant future voiced by Oscar Isaac. In the comics, Miguel O'Hara comes from the year 2099, and he's full of the technological advantage and knowledge every decent science-fiction time traveler has. The character was teased during the post-credits scene of the first installment, and now, he's ready to do whatever he can to save the day.

Guest Appearances by Lovely Spider-People

The multiverse has been the talk of the town across several comic book adaptations during recent years. Creators can't resist the vast possibilities multiple realities provide, giving audiences plenty of sequels filled with nostalgia and unexpected cameos. This time around, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone from The Lonely Island will be joining the voice cast of this summer's highly anticipated adventure. Playing character variants from worlds different than the one Miles comes from, the pair will bring their comedic talent to a thrilling, colorful chase across the Spider-Verse.

You can check out the new character posters from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below, before the movie swings into theaters on June 2:

