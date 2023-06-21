Over the past few years, Sony's Spider-Verse series has won the hearts of comic book fans and filmgoers worldwide. With their deeply impressive animation and aesthetics, and surprisingly heartfelt writing, the two films that have been released thus far have proven themselves to be the most loving possible tribute to Spider-Man's decades-long history.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in particular, gets incredible amounts of mileage out of the sheer variety and depth of Spider-people it's able to put on display. All told, there's over two hundred Spiders depicted at some point or another on-screen, covering just about everything from live-action to video games and cartoons. While many of them don't have lines, and just show up for a split second in the film's big chase set piece, there's more than enough Spider-people in the film for anyone to find their own favorite.

10 Ben Reilly (Scarlet Spider)

Rarely is a comic book character as widely maligned as Ben Reilly. For decades, the character has been a punchline, a symbol of everything wrong with 1990s comics and particularly everything wrong with 1990s Amazing Spider-Man. While Ben predates the story by decades, the Clone Saga, the story he's most commonly associated with, is widely considered to be among the worst comic book arcs of all time.

It's astonishing, then, that Across the Spider-Verse manages to actually make something of Ben. While the film exaggerates everything that makes Ben widely-mocked, it also manages to effectively get across why anyone thought he was a good idea in the first place. Kitsch often comes into existence at the point where "cool" meets "stupid," and the Spider-Verse take on Ben Reilly lands at that exact point.

9 Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman)

Jessica Drew is a prominent member of the Spider-Society, and Gwen's mentor. Initially appearing to be an ally to Miles, she eventually throws her lot in with Miguel O'Hara's side in the "Spider-Wars."

While Jessica Drew doesn't get a lot to do in the film, existing mostly as a roadblock for Gwen, she's by no means a thinly-sketched character. From the first frame of her introduction, Jessica is an immediately compelling and striking character, and an imposing ally to Miguel once the plot reaches full gear. It remains to be seen if she'll get more to do in Beyond the Spider-Verse, but one can only hope.

8 Spider-Byte

With the Spider-Verse series, the franchise has introduced a multitude of new Spider-people and fleshed out ones that previously didn't have much on paper. Among these is Spider-Byte, previously only known for a brief comic book cameo. In Across, Spider-Byte is Miguel O'Hara's assistant, using virtual reality to manifest an avatar in the Spider Society's home base.

While Spider-Byte doesn't really do all that much in the film, she's immediately lovable. Her design is immediately striking, and Amandla Stenberg puts in an exceptionally charming voice performance. It's also hard not to love the idea of a post-cyberpunk Spider-Man who engages with the world via hacking and virtual reality, and that concept alone carries her a long way.

7 Pavitr Prabhakar (Spider-Man India)

Initially hailing from Spider-Man: India, Pavitr Prabhakar is a rather typical Spider-Man, only... different. His Manhattan is Mumbhattan (as in Mumbai). His Aunt May is "May Auntie." His Mary Jane is instead Meera Jain. As one might be able to figure, he's a direct reflection of the classic Peter Parker, but quintessentially Indian rather than all-American.

The side effect of this is that Pavitr is an immediately fresh take on the concept of Spider-Man. While many of the gags and cool moments in his scenes will fly over the head of anyone without some background in the subcontinent's culture, even for those who don't catch them, Pavitr is a boatload of fun. There's an energy and charm to the Mumbhattan scenes that's rarely matched.

6 Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099)

Initially hailing from the Marvel 2099 line, Miguel O'Hara finds himself addicted to a gene-altering drug in an attempt to blackmail him into staying with the Alchemax corporation. He attempts to fix his own genetics by force, and finds himself a Spider-person on the run from Alchemax. In the Spider-Verse films, he is the leader of the Spider Society and designated protector of "the canon."

The cyberpunk genre has been having a moment, with works like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and The Peripheral bringing the world of cyborgs and corporations back into the limelight. It tracks, then, that one of the primary Spider-people of Across is the cyberpunk Spider-Man. Miguel, fortunately, lives up to every bit of inherent cool that the genre and aesthetic place upon him; Oscar Isaac's vocal performance is immediately commanding, and the fight between him and Miles is one of the best in a film with singularly incredible action sequences.

5 Miles Morales

Initially from Ultimate Spider-Man, in the Spider-Verse films, Miles Morales is an ordinary New York teenager bitten by a cross-dimensional radioactive spider sent by Alchemax. Soon, he finds himself thrust into multiversal Spider-chaos.

It's easy to see why Miles was chosen as the audience's anchor. While offering something different from the traditional Peter Parker, he's got enough in common with classic Spider-Man to be immediately recognizable. On top of this, Shameik Moore puts in an all-timer performance, above and beyond the call of duty. While Miles is an underdog, he's every bit as cool as Peter and every bit as deserving of the Spider-Man title.

4 Peter B. Parker

Peter B. Parker is essentially the classic Spider-Man. He was bitten by a radioactive spider, lost his Uncle Ben, and spent twenty-two years as a Spider-person. By the time Miles meets him across dimensions, Peter B. is washed up, seemingly having fallen victim to the classic "Parker luck" and then some.

However, in Across, we see a Peter B. who has gotten it together. He's lost weight, his personal life is no longer in shambles, and he even has an adorable daughter, Mayday Parker. In light of the trials and tribulations Peter has been going through in the comics lately (for example, Paul), Peter B. in Across stands out as the Peter Parker we all want to see.

3 Gwen Stacy (Spider-Gwen)

In the Spider-Verse films, Spider-Gwen is a version of Gwen Stacy who hails from a flipped world where Peter Parker instead became the Lizard.

Spider-Gwen is a character who practically radiates "cool" from her first appearance. Everything from her design to Hailee Steinfeld's powerhouse voice acting makes her immediately memorable. Across only builds on this, giving the audience increased focus on her personal life and what her universe looks like, which only sells it even further for those who could actually hear her narration.

2 Kilometers Immorales (Earth-42 Miles Morales)

At the end of Across the Spider-Verse, Miles finds himself in a dimension other than his own, the original source dimension of the Alchemax spider that bit him. Quickly, he realizes that not only is it not his home, but it's a world without a Spider-Man- a world in which Miles Morales himself has become the Prowler.

It can be somewhat argued whether the alternate Miles (referred to by the nickname "Kilometers Immorales" in the fandom to differentiate him from the proper Miles) truly counts as a Spider-person. However, what cannot be argued is that he's incredibly cool. From his Spawn-inspired design to the shock factor of the revelations surrounding him, Kilometers Immorales is a character who manages to stand out despite his extremely limited screen time.

1 Hobie Brown (Spider-Punk)

Hailing from an anarchist punk-rock universe, Hobie Brown is the most anti-authoritarian of the Spider-people by far. Initially begrudgingly helping the Spider Society, he quickly turns on them once Miguel's plans for Miles become clear, choosing to help Miles and Gwen.

Hobie is inarguably the breakout character of Across, and for good reason. From his character design, to his actions in the story and nearly every word out of his mouth, Hobie is a relentlessly likable and cool character. It's to the point where he manages to upstage the protagonists of the film. If any original character from these films could easily carry their own spinoff, it's Hobie Brown.

