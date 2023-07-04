The Flash and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are similar in a lot of ways. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) both find themselves in contact with alternative versions of themselves, making their way through different timelines and universes. Throughout their stories, Barry and Miles also both come face to face with the inevitability of death: specifically, the death of their parents. In both films, the death of Barry's mom and Miles' dad are fixed (or canon) events, and a major piece of both stories involves each hero trying to prevent those deaths from happening.

What sets these movies apart from previous sister-films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America: Civil War, or like The Avengers and The Justice League, is despite their similarities, The Flash and Across the Spider-Verse display strikingly opposite thematic messaging from one another. At their core, they are both about a superhero messing with time and space to save a parent from dying. But the movies are clearly at odds with each other in the discussion of what Barry and Miles should learn from the events of their respective stories. They even go as far as to have villains with the philosophies of the opposing movie. Does one movie handle these themes "better" than the other?

'The Flash's Barry Allen Must Accept His Fate

In The Flash, Barry Allen uses his powers to go back in time and alter events so that his mother never dies. In doing so, he sets off on an alternate timeline where the Justice League never exists and General Zod eventually destroys the Earth. As he and his past self repeatedly go back to try and save the world from Zod, they encounter a third version of Flash. It's the version of him that became so obsessed with trying to correct the past that he became lost outside of time. This version of Barry Allen is the device the movie uses to introduce the ultimate theme of the movie, and the lesson the original Barry Allen needs to learn. Tragedy is meant to be lived through and processed, not erased. Those who cannot accept and deal with trauma cannot exist within reality.

Flash learns that by changing the past, he also erases the fundamental experiences that make him who he is. By the end of the film, he realizes that he needs to go back and stop himself from saving his mom. Barry chooses to use it as an opportunity for one last moment with his mother, something that would enable him to process his grief and learn to move on. This scene is the epicenter of the movie's heart. It's an emotional goodbye and a submissive acceptance of fate.

Miles Morales Takes Control of His Destiny in 'Across the Spider-Verse'

When it comes to the discussion of fate, Phil Lord and Chris Miller approached Across the Spider-Verse differently. In the film, Miles Morales learns that in order for his origin story to be complete, he must experience a specific canon event: the death of his father. Avoiding a canon event would lead to the ultimate destruction of his universe. Miles, unlike Barry, is determined through the end of the movie to preserve his father's life by any means necessary.

Across the Spider-Verse personifies the antithetical philosophy held by The Flash in the form of a variation of Spider-Man named Miguel O'Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099. This version of Spider-Man travels across universes to ensure that canon events occur undisrupted. Miguel has come to accept the same thing that Barry Allen learned. Fate is meant to be accepted for the betterment of the universe. Because of this, Miguel's objective is to trap or distract Miles long enough for his father to be killed. Meanwhile, Miles is racing back to his own universe in time to save his dad. To Miles, fate is about having agency. Fate is not something that should govern one's life, but rather it should be the result of how a life is governed, which is explored at the end of Across the Spider-Verse.

'Across the Spider-Verse' Subverts the Origin Story Cliché

While The Flash is a perfect example of what goes wrong in superhero origin stories, Across the Spider-Verse is a meta-commentary on the comic books themselves. Across the Spider-Verse specifically subverts the obsessive need to fridge parental figures in superhero stories. Most comic books endear the reader to the heroes by creating a tragic backstory to create sympathy and relatability. The subversive theme that Across the Spider-Verse is suggesting is that maybe it's time to consider that these types of origin stories aren't actually necessary to create a good character. By now, it's such an overused origin point that it has become a cliché. A brief, but poignant (and hilarious) scene in the movie sums up this idea perfectly when Miles is running from Miguel through the Spider Society. It cuts to a Spider-Man variant crying in a therapist's office. As he describes his tragic backstory about Uncle Ben, the therapist cuts him off and says, "Ugh, let me guess. He died?" The scene is played for laughs, but it also functions as an essential idea playing into the movie's themes.

The Flash leans hard into the cliché that Across the Spider-Verse criticizes. Barry Allen must allow his mother to die and is deemed selfish for attempting to rewrite his fate. After Barry says goodbye to his mother, the movie almost redeems itself by allowing Barry to alter one thing to prove his father's innocence and give him a better future. This would have been a great way for The Flash to improve its themes by giving Barry agency over his future, despite an inability to change the past. The sentiment, however, is completely undermined by the reveal that, by messing with the timeline again, Ben Affleck's Batman is no more, the DCU is resetting, and Barry Allen learned nothing.

With all that, it's important to keep in mind that Across the Spider-Verse is only Part 1 of the story. There is certainly a possibility that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse takes the stance that Miles was being rash and that Miguel O'Hara was right all along. While it doesn't necessarily look that way based on the tone and the meta-commentary going on in Across the Spider-Verse, Miles could very well still experience an arc very similar to that of Barry Allen's where he must learn to accept fate for what it is. In the meantime, however, Across the Spider-Verse, as its own singular story, still lands philosophically opposite to The Flash.

With the ever-increasing repertoire of multiverse superhero movies, it's refreshing to see that not all of them have the same things to say. The Flash and Across the Spider-Verse glean entirely different messages from their similar plot lines. While The Flash gives in to age-old origin story cliché, Across the Spider-Verse subverts what has always been a part of superhero origins and paves the way for more comic book movies to explore unique perspectives in the future.