Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse narrowly missed out on becoming one of the top five highest-grossing movies of 2023, falling $14 million short of Fast X to finish 2024 in the #6 spot, and much of its success was due to its star-studded ensemble. One of the biggest names to join the cast in the second Spider-Verse movie was Oscar Isaac, who voices Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. It took well over a year, but Hot Toys has finally commemorated Isaac’s Spider-Verse debut with a new figure of Miguel O’Hara from the 2023 film. The figure comes with interchangeable heads to display either Miguel’s face or his unmistakable Spider-Man mask, as well as his translucent red web cape, arm spikes, and other accessories like his red web, which pairs well with the Spider-Verse-themed backdrop.

Hot Toys recently revealed another Spider-Man figure, albeit not one from the hit 2023 animated superhero movie. The recent collectible came from the popular game, Spider-Man 2, and it shows Peter Parker’s Spider-Man near the end of the game, once he clears out the Venom from his system and takes on the Anti-Venom persona. Hot Toys also revealed a new figure of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and teased that a Bucky Barnes collectible was coming in the future, but fans are still awaiting Sam Wilson’s first Captain America figure from his 2025 film. Karen Gillan’s Nebula even got a Hot Toys figure based on her appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, the last Marvel movie under James Gunn before he began to work at DC.

What Do We Know About ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’?

The short answer is, not much. However, a recent report from Screen Rant revealed that Jharrel Jerome, who voices Miles G. Morales in Across the Spider-Verse and will reprise the role in Beyond the Spider-Verse, has not even begun recording for the film. Beyond the Spider-Verse was previously set for release earlier this year on March 24, but the film is currently off the release schedule as production is ongoing. Some fans remained hopeful that Beyond the Spider-Verse would hit the big screen in 2025, but as the days go by it seems more likely that 2026 or even 2027 is the more suitable candidate for a release window.

The Miguel O’Hara Spider-Man 2099 figure is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first-look images of the figure above, and watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix.

