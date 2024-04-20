The Big Picture Mezco Toys is releasing a new Miles Morales figure from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The figure is available for pre-order now and is set to ship later this year.

The next film in the series, Beyond the Spider-Verse, was expected to release this year, but will now likely release in 2025.

It's hard to believe that it's almost been a year since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse crawled into theaters. The critically acclaimed animated sequel was praised as one of the best films of 2023 and, like every new Spider-Man film, came a sea of web-tastic toys for Marvel fans to enjoy. This included action figures, Funko Pops, and Hot Toys. Now Mezco Toyz have suited up for their new Miles Morales Spider-Man figure based on the Character’s Across the Spider-Verse design.

A part of the One:12 Collective line, Miles stands at about 17 centimeters tall and features 28 points of articulation. In terms of accessories, the figure comes with four interchangeable heads and ten interchangeable hands, various webbing effects and lines, a spider sense effect piece, a comic book, and a display base with the Spider-Verse logo. Miles’ spider-suit is also fitted to his body, while other elements of the piece are hand painted. This figure now joins Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man 2099 in Mezco’s ever-growing Spider-Man line.

‘Spider-Verse’ Raised the Bar Again

In a time when superhero fatigue has been running rampant, Across the Spider-Verse, similar to its beloved predecessor, reminded moviegoers what continues to make this genre so special. Between the breathtaking animation, great voice work, and emotional storytelling that blended effortlessly with the Marvel hero’s rich history, it ranks up there with the best comic book movies of all-time, let alone the best Spider-Man movies. The theme of destiny that soaks Spider-Man with such tragedy has arguably never been better explored than how it is in Across the Spider-Verse. No matter if it's Miles or Peter under the mask, no Spider-Person can change the past. That threw Miles on a heartbreaking yet entertaining quest against the rest of the Spider-Society led by 2099. Across the Spider-Verse ended in a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that saw Miles trapped in an alternate reality where his multiverse counterpart became The Prowler. Spider-Gwen and the original band of Spider-People from Into the Spider-Verse are set to rescue him, but fans will have to wait to see the outcome of that in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

While Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally slated to release earlier this year, it was pulled off the calendar with no new release date last year. We should be hearing more information on that subject by the end of 2024, but Marvel fans shouldn’t expect this trilogy caper until late 2025 at the earliest. Until then, you can pre-order your Mezco Miles Morales Across the Spider-Verse figure on their website for $85 USD. The figure is set to ship between October and December 2024. Check out the figure below: