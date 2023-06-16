Ever since Marvel Studios started making movies out of comic books, Spider-Man has been a consistent fan favorite. Whether it’s Tobey Maguire’s version or our beloved Amazing Spider-Man, the movies have continued to excite and entertain the audience. It comes as no surprise that the animated, otherworldly yet friendly neighborhood superhero in the 2019 movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse left fans wanting more.

And rightly so, the sequel of the movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versehas taken the world by storm. Fans’ expectations were met, rather exceeded when the movie hit the theaters and the internet flooded with appreciation and love for the story. At the same time, a debate emerged to know who is the most powerful Spider-Person from the heroic Spider Society. So, let’s put that debate to rest with this power score ranking (devised by Marvel) of the most powerful Spider-People from the sequel. The score accumulates abilities like durability, energy, fighting skills, intelligence, speed, and strength.

Note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

10 Spider-Punk - 17/42

Although Hobart Brown (voiced by Daniel Kaluuya) hates the name Spider-Punk, his character has been widely recognized by the same owing to his love for rock music. At the same time, his hatred for capitalism and autocratic regimes has been clearly evident in the Spider-Verse sequel. Though Miles gets jealous of Hobie in the beginning, he goes on to see how cool he actually is. Moreover, he is the one who helps Gwen save Miles in the end.

Hobie uses his spiked mask and his guitar as his battle ensemble more than just for show. He uses them as weapons and fights his foes skillfully. His superhuman reflexes and strength help him become a very powerful opponent.

9 Spider-Gwen - 17/42

The sequel mostly follows Gwen’s story starting with her origin and troubles with her family. Her relationship with her dad is at the epicenter of the film with the same helping her realize the nature of canon events.

Outside her alter ego, Gwen Stacy is a rebellious teen who goes out of control when her own father believes Spider-Gwen killed Peter Parker. Gwen Stacy has superhuman strength (she can lift around 10 tonnes), endurance, and agility from a radioactive spider bite. She has great stability and balance and can cling to walls. She also has a spider sense, which warns her of impending danger.

8 Miles Morales - 17/42

A Brooklyn teen with big dreams and a mission to accomplish, Miles Morales is a breath of fresh air in the realm of Spider-People. He wishes to carve his own identity and break free from the expectations of other people. This makes him idolize Aaron Davis, his uncle, who is the Prowler, an accomplice in evil.

He can also direct a bio-electric charge like a sting, unlike Peter Parker, and can use this talent to shock targets with a "venom blast" and hit with concussive force. He has the ability to completely blend into his surroundings.

7 Spider-Byte - 18/42

Presenting a world where Cyberspace becomes the new normal, Spider-Byte is a tech genius and fights crime in cyberspace. Margo is ahead of her time and realizes the potential of technology in fighting crime.

Margo disguises herself as Spider-Byte and dons a protective suit and mask to conceal her identity, but the outfit has more to it than meets the eye. She can teleport over distances in cyberspace thanks to it. She has web shooters around her wrists that can fire web, which she utilizes to swing between structures and spin wide webs to trap her victims. Margo is a skilled fighter who can avoid blows and launch a comeback.

6 Peter B Parker - 18/42

As fun-loving as he shows himself to be, he masks his pain behind humor and laughter. After enduring much loss and pain, he gave up entirely and was at the mercy of his fate. Miles Morales came along to show him what he is missing out on and gave him a new purpose in the Spider-Verse franchise.

Regeneration, agility, and his unique Spider-Sense make him one of the most formidable Spider-People. Along with all the powers of Spider-Man from Earth-616, Peter B Parker also has Genius intellect and superhuman durability.

5 Pavitr Prabhakar - 19/42

The Indian-origin superhero Pavitr Prabhakar belongs to Earth-50101 and is created by Jeevan Kang, Suresh Seetharaman, and Sharad Devarajan. After his parents died, he lived with Aunt May and Uncle Bhim, proving Spider-Man’s canon fate. However, unlike most other Spider-People who got bit by a spider to gain their powers, Pavitr was granted superhuman abilities by a yogi who wanted him to fight evil in the world.

His powers resemble those of Spider-Man from Earth-616. However, his individual abilities and traits allowed him to be a part of Miguel’s Multiversal Strike Force and help the Spider-Society keep the Multiverse safe.

4 Miguel O'Hara - 19/42

Ridden by guilt and pain, Spider-Verse sequel’s Miguel O’Hara initiates the Multiversal Task Force to keep the world safe from any incursions or anomalies. Set in the year 2099, Miguel O’Hara becomes Spider-Man in an experiment gone wrong. He becomes a sort of venom and Spider-Man combination owing to his venom-spraying fangs.

While his AI assistant Lyla assists him with information when needed, O’Hara is definitely one of the most powerful Spider-People. His authority and leadership is rightly portrayed in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse as well.

3 May Parker - 21/42

While we only see an infant May Parker in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, she already exhibits the wondrous qualities of a superhero. She intently remains close to her father in all their adventures and even acts rebellious at times to keep Peter B Parker on his toes. She is incredibly active and attentive in the movie, proving how awesome she will be as Spider-Girl.

Her character is created by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham in the comics with her first appearance being in one of the What If comics. The adorable redhead is indeed powerful enough to accompany her father on the adventures of Spider-Soceity albeit because no ordinary baby.

2 Scarlet Spider - 21/42

Created by Miles Warren (aka Jackal), Scarlet Spider is the superhero alias of Benjamin Reilly. After being a clone of Peter Parker, Ben went on to establish his own identity as the Scarlet Spider. His life had never been a cakewalk with a new danger and a new fight every day. He assumed many identities from Jackal to Chasm to keep alive.

Nonetheless, his powers and his resolve to keep going often helped him out of tricky situations. Along with superhuman strength and stamina, Scarlet Spider can also leap to greater heights with his powerful leg muscles. His ability to balance and equalize his position is admirable and aids his Spider-Man powers greatly. He can also regenerate at a faster pace and recognize danger instantaneously.

1 Spider-Woman - 23/42

Spider-Woman aka Jessica Drew is one of the crucial characters in the 2023 movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. She helps Miguel O’Hara with the multiversal task force even while she is pregnant. This shows her unparalleled strength and dedication to her work. In the comics, she has crossed paths with various power players of the MCU from X-Men to the Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D.

She gained her powers by insemination after her father thought she has been exposed to Uranium for a long time. Her scientist and researcher father tried to cure her by injecting the blood of different species of spiders which eventually gave Spider-Woman her powers. Along with the usual Spider-People power, she also has superhuman metabolism and longevity along with strength, stamina, speed, and durability.

