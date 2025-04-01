We finally. know when we’ll be heading back to the Spider-Verse. This evening in Las Vegas, during the opening night festivities of CinemaCon, Sony took to the stage to deliver an update on their upcoming slate. Among the titles was mention of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the long-awaited and wished-for third installment in the celebrated animated film series. Thanks to this evening’s event, we now know that the film will hit theaters on June 4, 2027. Attendees were also treated to a brief sneak peek: The scene opens soaring through a visually stunning journey through a technological cosmos. All the main characters are here, including Miles, Gwen, and Hobie. Miles says, “I’m gonna do my own thing,” and the scene cuts to black. For audiences at home, the studio also revealed several new images, which you can see below.

Audiences were first introduced to the vibrant, web-slinging world of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) in the 2018 feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Helmed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, the film broke the mold on what audiences expected from a superhero-centered movie. In it, they meet Miles Morales — a teenage boy who is bitten by a radioactive spider and gains superhuman powers. When spider-people from other universes cross into his, Miles embarks on a dangerous mission to bring down Kingpin (Liev Schreiber). The movie brought a slew of new spider-people (and hams) to the fold, with additional voice work done by a star-studded cast that included Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Kimiko Glenn, Mahershala Alie, Lily Tomlin, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicolas Cage, and more.

Although audiences had to wait a few years, a sequel titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse eventually arrived in 2023, continuing Miles’ story and seeing him travel across the multiverse. Steinfeld reprised her role as Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman, with other performers like Tyree Henry and Johnson also returning. Meanwhile, a slew of new spider-people were introduced, with added voice work done by Issa Rae, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Oscar Isaac, and others. The movie left audiences on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers when Miles ends up trapped in a different version of Earth where his counterpart isn’t a hero but is the villain known as the Prowler. With time running out, Gwen attempts to track her friend down with the help of an army of fellow spider-people (and ham).

The Success of the ‘Spider-Verse’