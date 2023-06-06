Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Even though Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a generous runtime, the quantity of spider-people introduced and revisited in the story provides a volume of Easter eggs that overwhelms even the most radical Marvel fan. In a Q&A with Collider, co-director Joaquim dos Santos talked about the movie’s background players and revealed how some of them came to be.

During the Q&A, which was held after a Collider and IMAX screening of Across the Spider-Verse, De Santos told the audience and our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that he doesn’t know if we’ll see Madam Web in this franchise – but we will see her eventually, since Sony is hard at work in putting together a spin-off starring that very same character and she will be played by Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey). De Santos also gave a quick shout out to Spider-Man ’67 and explained how the Spectacular Spider-Man cameo happened:

"I worked on that show. I worked on 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' as a board artist. And so, Josh Keaton [who voiced Spider-Man on the show] is a buddy, you know, he grew up with my wife… I worked on a Voltron show and he was like one of the leads in 'Voltron' as well. And so he got to come in. It almost doesn't seem real. It's like, 'Hey, do you want to just come over and hang out, and work on this multimillion-dollar movie, or do a voice of a character that you thought you'd never voice again?' Yeah, that was the process. It made a ton of sense."

the character, spider-man, in a red/blue themed spider costume, fighting a giant anthropormorphic lizard RELATED: Meet the Strangest Alternate Version of Spider-Man, Ever

Across the Spider-Verse Has Easter Eggs Galore – And There Are More To Come

Of course, there are a lot more cameos and Easter eggs in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and fans will be talking about them for at least a year while they wait for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse , which is set to cap off the animated trilogy in 2024. And we haven’t even seen all the Spider-people that the franchise has to offer, as screenwriters and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed last month . Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) trying to locate and fight a villain who threatens the balance of the multiverse. The voice cast also features Hailee Steinfeld , Jake Johnson , Oscar Isaac , Issa Rae , Brian Tyree Henry , Karan Soni , Daniel Kaluuya , Luna Lauren Velez , Jason Schwartzman and Rachel Dratch . Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out in theaters everywhere now. You can watch our interview with Joaquim dos Santos and fellow co-directors Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson below: