Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Even though Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a generous runtime, the quantity of spider-people introduced and revisited in the story provides a volume of Easter eggs that overwhelms even the most radical Marvel fan. In a Q&A with Collider, co-director Joaquim dos Santos talked about the movie’s background players and revealed how some of them came to be.

During the Q&A, which was held after a Collider and IMAX screening of Across the Spider-Verse, De Santos told the audience and our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that he doesn’t know if we’ll see Madam Web in this franchise – but we will see her eventually, since Sony is hard at work in putting together a spin-off starring that very same character and she will be played by Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey). De Santos also gave a quick shout out to Spider-Man ’67 and explained how the Spectacular Spider-Man cameo happened:

"I worked on that show. I worked on 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' as a board artist. And so, Josh Keaton [who voiced Spider-Man on the show] is a buddy, you know, he grew up with my wife… I worked on a Voltron show and he was like one of the leads in 'Voltron' as well. And so he got to come in. It almost doesn't seem real. It's like, 'Hey, do you want to just come over and hang out, and work on this multimillion-dollar movie, or do a voice of a character that you thought you'd never voice again?' Yeah, that was the process. It made a ton of sense."

Across the Spider-Verse Has Easter Eggs Galore – And There Are More To Come