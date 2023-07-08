The chemistry between the leads is a key part of any movie. Without it, even the best script falls flat. With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which acting duos surprised them by having unexpectedly great chemistry.

They came up with some intriguing picks from across various genres. On paper, these performers might not have seemed like the best fit, but on screen, they were a pure delight, bringing out hidden talents in one another.

10 Ryan Gosling & Russell Crowe — 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

This buddy comedy follows two unlikely partners, Holland March (Ryan Gosling) and Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe), as they team up to investigate a conspiracy. Holland is a bumbling private investigator specializing in tracking missing persons, while Jackson is a tough enforcer with a no-nonsense attitude. They set out on the trail of a missing girl named Amelia (Margaret Qualley) and soon become embroiled in a dangerous case involving corrupt politicians, the porn industry, and a mysterious hitman.

The Nice Guys is one of the funniest crime films in a long time. So much of it works because of how Gosling and Crowe bounce lines off each other. Their energy is infectious. "They are absolutely hysterical together and play off each other so well," said user BrotherOfTheOrder.

9 Robert Downey Jr. & Val Kilmer — 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is another darkly comic crime movie from The Nice Guys director Shane Black. Harry Lockhart (Robert Downey Jr.) is a small-time thief turned accidental actor, while Val Kilmer is Perry, a private investigator hired to train Harry for his upcoming role. They get much more than they bargained for when stumbling on bizarre, interconnected crimes.

Downey Jr. delivers a stellar performance as the fast-talking Harry, infusing the character with his trademark charisma. Kilmer, on the other hand, brings a perfect balance of dry humor and sharp intellect to the role of Perry. Their snappy banter elevates the film, making Kiss Kiss Bang Bang a delightful ride filled with twists, humor, and unexpected moments of heart. "KKBB is probably my favorite RDJ performance ever and my second favorite Kilmer performance," said Redditor BrotherOfTheOrder.

8 John Malkovich & Brad Pitt — 'Burn After Reading' (2008)

After their dramatic magnum opus No Country For Old Men, Joel and Ethan Coen returned to comedic territory with Burn After Reading, a wacky espionage movie. It centers on dim-witted gym employee Chad Feldheimer (Brad Pitt), who stumbles upon a disc containing the memoirs of former CIA analyst Osborne Cox (John Malkovich). Eager to cash in, Chad hatches a harebrained scheme to blackmail Cox, setting off a chain of events involving misunderstandings, bumbling criminals, and hapless encounters.

It's probably Pitt's all-time best comedic performance, and Malkovich is on top form as well. "John Malkovich and Brad Pitt had insane comic chemistry in Burn After Reading," said user Sour-Scribe. "I really can’t picture any of the roles in that movie being replaced by another actor," added Redditor Halio344.

7 Will Ferrell & Maggie Gyllenhaal — 'Stranger Than Fiction' (2006)

Will Ferrell stars in this experimental comedy-drama as Harold Crick, a mild-mannered IRS employee whose life takes a surreal turn when he starts hearing a narrator's voice describing his every move. Along the way, he develops a connection with Ana Pascal (Maggie Gyllenhaal), an unconventional baker whom Harold is assigned to audit.

It's one of Ferrell's more restrained performances, balancing comedy with vulnerability. He's a great foil for Gyllenhaal, who is warm and layered in her role. "Honestly their chemistry wasn't the only surprise in that movie. One of my top unexpected films," said user shaka-sulu.

6 Seth Rogen & Charlize Theron — 'Long Shot' (2019)

Secretary of State Charlotte (Charlize Theron) hires her childhood friend Fred (Seth Rogen), an eccentric journalist, to be her new speechwriter. As they work closely together, a spark reignites, and an unexpected romance blossoms, despite their contrasting personalities and the challenges of their professional lives. However, their newfound relationship is put to the test by the complexities of the political landscape and public scrutiny.

Rogen is goofy and lovable as usual, and Theron also shows off unexpected comedic chops. They have an irresistible on-screen dynamic. "They're totally believable as friends and then later with benefits. I'd be surprised if they didn't form a real friendship during that production," said user part_time_monster.

5 John Travolta & Samuel L. Jackson — 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta in Pulp Fiction are one of the most iconic cinematic duos of all time, so it might seem odd at first that they're on this list. But Redditors pointed out that, back in 1994, few would have predicted that they would have worked so well together. It was truly some inspired casting by Quentin Tarantino.

"John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction had to seem pretty mad at the time, right? The faded star and a guy who had been previously best known as a character actor in Spike Lee films," said user BigMartinJol. "I think it’s such a classic that people don’t realize how bonkers a decision that was," agreed Redditor millbeppard.

4 Robin Williams & Nathan Lane — 'The Birdcage' (1996)

This comedy, directed by Mike Nichols, revolves around Armand Goldman (Robin Williams), the owner of a popular drag nightclub in Miami's South Beach, and his flamboyant partner Albert (Nathan Lane), the club's star performer. Armand's son Val (Dan Futterman) is engaged to Barbara (Calista Flockhart), the daughter of a conservative senator. They plan a visit, forcing Armand and Albert to transform their colorful lifestyle into a facade of "normalcy" to impress Barbara's parents. Naturally, chaos ensues.

"[Lane and Williams] are so perfect in The Birdcage. You believe them as a couple, and we care about them. A fully three-dimensional relationship that makes me a little sad we didn't get another pairing of them. They are one of my favorite movie couples of all time," said user jimmypfromthe5thgala.

3 Billy Crystal & Gregory Hines — 'Running Scared' (1986)

Billy Crystal and Gregory Hines star in this buddy cop comedy as two detectives who retire and open a bar in Florida. However, their plans are put on hold when they get caught up in a high-stakes investigation involving a drug lord. They chase down leads and dodge bullets, all while engaging in an unending stream of banter and wisecracks.

"[Crystal and Hines] were fantastic together in Running Scared," one user said. "That was a good movie and they did work well together. It’s one of those '80s buddy cop movies that can easily get overlooked but it’s a tier above most of the others," said Redditor Tanen7.

2 Rachel McAdams & Jason Bateman — 'Game Night' (2018)

Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams) are a competitive couple who host a weekly game night with their friends. When Max's brother Brooks (Kyle Chandler) decides to shake things up by organizing an elaborate murder mystery game, the line between what's real and what's part of the game becomes blurred. As the evening progresses, the characters find themselves entangled in a web of deception, mistaken identities, and all-too-real danger.

"Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman in Game Night was some surprisingly next-level film chemistry and charm. They absolutely killed it!" said user CurseofLono88. "The scene where they're shopping for medical supplies to fix the gunshot wound is so damned funny," added Redditor TheUnrepententLurker.

1 Denzel Washington & Dakota Fanning — 'Man on Fire' (2004)

Man on Fire tells the story of John Creasy (Denzel Washington), a former CIA operative haunted by his past, who is hired as a bodyguard for Pita (Dakota Fanning), the young daughter of a wealthy couple. Creasy is initially reluctant to bond with Pita, but they gradually form a connection. However, tragedy strikes when Pita is kidnapped, pushing Creasy to unleash his wrath on those responsible.

"Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning had such incredible chemistry in Man on Fire, I kinda hoped the whole movie was just about her swimming while he coached," said user slimmymcnutty. "I still think about the movie on occasion. Up there in one of best movies I've ever watched," said Redditor jasonreid1976.

