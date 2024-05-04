Perhaps acting talent runs in many a family, or perhaps Hollywood – and other film industries – are impacted particularly hard by the dreaded and ever-present nepotism. Maybe it’s a bit of both, but whatever the case, it’s undeniable that there are some very prolific acting families out there, with prestigious surnames that are shared by multiple actors (and sometimes filmmakers) who’ve all made their mark in the world of film.

It can be hard to work out how to rank these families over others, so in no particular order, here are some well-recognized families, all being included here so long as more than one member of each family has found considerable success within the movie industry. Notably, some of these families have become even more showbiz-centered thanks to actors marrying other actors, in turn welcoming new stars into already well-established film families.

10 Hemsworth family

Members: Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth

The Hemsworth clan doesn’t quite rival other acting families when it comes to size, but they’re still relatively new on the scene, all things considered. They nevertheless deserve a mention because there are three Hemsworth brothers, and they’ve all made something of a mark in the world of film/TV, with middle child Chris being the most popular of the three.

He’s of course played Thor since 2011, appearing in four solo movies and all four Avengers movies released so far. The oldest brother, Luke Hemsworth, is best known for appearing in Westworld, and the youngest Hemsworth, Liam, is known for starring in The Hunger Games series and being Henry Cavill’s replacement in The Witcher. Whether this acting family continues on over more than one generation remains to be seen, but these three brothers have certainly made a big splash for the family name already.

9 Arquette family

Members: Patricia Arquette, Rosanna Arquette, David Arquette

The Arquette family goes back generations, when it comes to acting, with Cliff Arquette being a noteworthy radio/TV star, and his son, Lewis Arquette, being a TV actor. But it’s the five children Lewis had who are probably the most recognizable nowadays, with all five – in order, Rosanna, Richmond, Patricia, Alexis, and David – starring in television and/or movies throughout their respective careers.

Noteworthy roles for Rosanna Arquette included the underrated Martin Scorsese comedy/thriller After Hours, and Pulp Fiction, which Alexis also had a small part in. Patricia Arquette had starring roles in both True Romance and Lost Highway, while David Arquette is best known for appearing in five Scream movies. Additionally, Courtney Cox and Thomas Jane were both associated with the family for some time, being married to David Arquette and Patricia Arquette respectively (both relationships ending in the early 2010s, though).

8 Chaplin family

Members: Charlie Chaplin, Oona Chaplin, Geraldine Chaplin

The most prominent member of the Chaplin family doesn’t really need an introduction, but he’ll get a brief one anyway. Charlie Chaplin was one of the biggest icons of the silent era, excelling at both directing and acting in various classic movies, with his two 1930s movies – City Lights and Modern Times – being particularly brilliant. He also made some excellent non-silent films, with The Great Dictator being especially… well, great.

Charlie Chaplin’s father, Charles Chaplin Sr., was also involved in the entertainment industry, but it’s Charlie Chaplin Jr. who made “Chaplin” a household name. The legacy has been continued across subsequent generations, too, with daughter Geraldine Chaplin (Doctor Zhivago, The Orphanage) and granddaughter Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) also making names for themselves as actors within the world of film/TV.

7 Skarsgård family

Members: Stellan Skarsgård, Alexander Skarsgård, Bill Skarsgård

Not to be mixed up with Peter Sarsgaard, the Skarsgård family hails from Sweden and has found international success over two generations now. Stellan Skarsgård kick-started things, being particularly well-known for his collaborations with provocative/controversial filmmaker Lars von Trier, with four of his eight (!) sons – Alexander, Gustaf, Bill, and Valter – also becoming actors.

Of those, it’s probably eldest child Alexander Skarsgård who’s found the most success, with his first big role being in the show True Blood, and various movie roles – including Godzilla vs. Kong, The Northman, and Infinity Pool – following. Not that it’s a competition necessarily (though it could be, knowing brothers), but Bill is giving Alexander a run for his money fame-wise, given memorable starring roles in the It films, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Barbarian, as well as upcoming titles like Nosferatu and a remake of The Crow.

6 Carradine family

Members: John Carradine, David Carradine, Keith Carradine

John Carradine was one of the most prolific actors of all time, working over numerous decades and accumulating well over 200 credits in his time (at least according to Letterboxd), and was a particularly prominent figure within the filmography of John Ford. He had several children who continued the acting legacy John started, including David, Keith, and Robert.

David Carradine is likely the most well-known of John Carradine’s children, given he played the title character in Kill Bill and, before then, was famous for starring in the 1970s show Kung Fu. Keith Carradine is also noteworthy for working with directors like Robert Altman and Ridley Scott during the 1970s, and having memorable roles in 21st century TV shows like Deadwood and Dexter. He’s also had children who’ve become actors, notably Sorel Carradine and Martha Plimpton.

5 Sheen/Estevez family

Members: Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez, Charlie Sheen

There might be a little confusion surrounding the Estevez acting family, given its patriarch, Martin Sheen, chose to be known by a stage name (he was born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez). Martin Sheen’s best known for playing fictional U.S. president Jed Bartlet for all seven seasons of The West Wing, and having noteworthy film roles in the likes of Apocalypse Now, The Departed, and the acclaimed arthouse crime movie Badlands.

When it comes to Badlands, that movie also features brief appearances from two of Sheen’s sons, Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez, who both went on to become well-known actors during the 1980s and beyond. Charlie Sheen, like his father, starred in an iconic Vietnam War movie – 1986’s Platoon – while Emilio Estevez’s most iconic role likely came in the form of 1985’s The Breakfast Club.

4 Douglas family

Members: Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas

Kirk Douglas was one of the last surviving lead actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, first getting his start as an actor during the 1940s and passing away in 2020 at the age of 103. He rose to prominence largely thanks to excelling within the film noir genre, but might be most recognizable nowadays for starring in two early – and rather excellent – Stanley Kubrick movies: Paths of Glory and Spartacus.

Douglas had four sons, with the eldest, Michael Douglas, finding the most success as an actor, and perhaps even surpassing his father in terms of popularity (he was particularly huge during the 1980s and 1990s). The Douglas family can also count Catherine Zeta-Jones as a member, given she married Michael Douglas in 2000 and, as of 2024, the pair are still together (with Zeta-Jones’ most well-regarded film roles including Chicago and Traffic, the latter of which also starred Michael Douglas).

3 Barrymore family

Members: Lionel Barrymore, John Barrymore, Drew Barrymore

Everyone nowadays likely knows of Drew Barrymore, who’s been active in the film industry for more than four decades now, with one of her earliest roles being as a child actor in an undisputed classic: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. But the Barrymore family goes back far earlier than Drew, and indeed, even before the advent of cinema, given Maurice Barrymore – the first prominent Barrymore to act – was a stage actor active during the last few decades of the 1800s.

It was his three children who truly took the Barrymore name far during the early decades of Hollywood, with Lionel, Ethel, and John all finding success on screen. Then, John Barrymore’s son, John Drew Barrymore, continued the acting legacy and himself had children who also found success in acting, including Drew Barrymore herself. That’s an abridged version, really… the Barrymore family is huge.

2 Huston family

Members: John Huston, Anjelica Huston, Danny Huston

The Huston family has a truly impressive legacy, with Walter Huston being the first prominent of the Hustons to find success, being best known for an Academy Award-winning performance in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. That legendary Western was directed by Walter’s son, John Huston, who found arguably even more success within the film industry primarily as a filmmaker, but also proved himself more than capable of turning in great acting performances (he’s chilling as the villain in Chinatown).

Not only did John Huston direct his father, but he also directed his daughter, Anjelica Huston, Prizzi's Honor, the first notable starring role for her, and far from the last. The legacy of the Hustons has continued thanks also to the likes of Danny Huston (another of John Huston’s children) and Jack Huston, John Huston’s grandchild who’s best known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire and season 4 of Fargo.

1 Coppola family

Members: Francis Ford Coppola, Nicolas Cage, Jason Schwartzman

The only family that can genuinely rival the Hustons when it comes to prominence and generations of acclaim is the Coppola clan, with patriarch Francis Ford Coppola being the first to make the name one synonymous with film. He, of course, had one of the best decades a filmmaker’s ever had, directing The Godfather, The Conversation, The Godfather: Part II, and Apocalypse Now between 1972 and 1979.

It's hard to go over all his relatives/descendants who’ve also found success, but some of the most prominent include daughter Sofia Coppola (best known for directing), sister Talia Shire, and nephews Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman. They’re a force to be reckoned with, overall, both as filmmakers and as actors, and numerous Coppola family members have all appeared in – or directed – too many memorable movies to count.

