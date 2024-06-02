The 2000s were a thrilling time for action-adventure buffs, thanks to the surge of the Internet and groundbreaking advancements in technology that revolutionized filmmaking. With CGI and digital cinematography pushing the boundaries, filmmakers transported audiences to reimagined historical realms and dazzling new universes, inviting them on epic and thrilling journeys from the comfort of their screens.

From the mysterious depths of Transylvania to the stunning beauty of the Galapagos Islands and the vast landscapes of Middle-earth, these films not only entertained but also breathed new life into familiar genres. Modern audiences can relieve the excitement with these movies that represent the best action-adventure movies of the 2000s, each one a testament to the era’s creativity.

10 ‘Van Helsing’ (2004)

Directed by Stephen Sommers

Image via Universal Pictures

Vigilante monster-hunter Abraham Van Helsing (Hugh Jackman) takes on the ultimate undead nemesis: Count Dracula (Richard Roxburgh). In Van Helsing, audiences are pulled into a reimagined late 19th-century Transylvania, where humanity is tormented by a parade of nightmarish creatures. From savage werewolves and the infamous Frankenstein to Dracula’s bloodthirsty brides, no monster is too daunting for the fearless demon-slayer. Teaming up with the gutsy Romanian Princess, Anna Valerious (Kate Beckinsale), Van Helsing wages war against an army of horrifying minions across Eastern Europe in a high-stakes race against time.

Blending the dark, eerie ambiance of Transylvania coupled with steampunk aesthetics, Van Helsing offers a fresh and rather animated take on a tortured hero with a shadowy past. The plot might take some wild leaps, but the electrifying action scenes more than compensate for it. Audiences who are into epic crossbow battles, bone-chilling fights, and mind-blowing monstrous transformations are in for a wild ride.

9 ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (2001)

Directed by Simon West

Image via Paramount Pictures

The iconic video game comes to life in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Lara Croft (Angelina Jolie) is the ultimate one-woman powerhouse. Born into British aristocracy, Lara might have grown up with a silver spoon, but she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty. As a fearless antiquities archaeologist, she scours the globe, plunging into jungle ruins and ancient temples on the hunt for powerful artifacts. When her latest quest requires her to obtain two halves of a time-controlling relic, Lara is pushed to her limits. Failure to secure the artifact on time has deadly consequences, not just for Lara but the entire world.

Although Lara Croft has gained immense popularity thanks to her undeniable beauty, she’s more than just a pretty face. A fierce adventurer at heart, Lara is armed with hand-to-hand combat skills, expert weapons training, and a mastery of foreign languages, all of which prepare her for the demanding expeditions she often goes into. With action sequences reminiscent of the Indiana Jones movies, audiences can expect Lara to dodge giant boulders and go toe-to-toe with mechanical monsters. Nostalgia plays a big role in enjoying this movie, but Angelina Jolie's committed performance goes a long way in elevating the story.

8 ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’ (2008)

Directed by Eric Brevig

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Science professor Trevor Anderson (Brendan Fraser) never imagined he’d be roped into babysitting his teenage nephew, Sean (Josh Hutcherson), for ten days. But when Sean's mom hands Trevor a box that belonged to his missing brother, Max (Jean Michel Paré), everything changes. Inside, Trevor finds a book filled with clues about Max’s last adventure. Determined to follow his brother’s trail, Trevor sets off to Iceland with Sean, joined by their guide, Hannah Ásgeirsson (Anita Briem), embarking on a journey that leads them to the fabled world at the center of the Earth.

The science in Journey to the Center of the Earth might be more fiction than fact, but it doesn’t take away the adventure element from it. The real thrill lies in watching the beloved trio scaling snow-capped mountains, getting trapped in caves, and, most iconically, falling into a deep pit. Viewers are invited on a trip through Iceland’s stunning terrain, complete with spectacular geysers and volcanic heat. Just don’t be surprised by the wild, clearly made-up creatures like carnivorous plants and mischievous fish. Journey to the Center of the Earth deserves a revival if only to see Fraser and Hutcherson together again.

7 ‘Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow’ (2004)

Directed by Kerry Conran

Image via Paramount Pictures

In an alternate 1939, where technology has taken a wild leap forward, New York City is under siege by a fleet of giant flying robots. While chasing a story about the mysterious disappearances of famous scientists worldwide, intrepid reporter Polly Perkins (Gwyneth Paltrow) stumbles upon a chilling connection to the robotic assault. In need of backup, she turns to her ex-boyfriend, Harry Joseph “Joe” Sullivan (Jude Law), the dashing captain of a legion of pilots. Together, they jet set on a high-flying, globe-trotting adventure to uncover the evil mastermind plotting the world’s destruction.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow pulls viewers into a fantastical version of the past, blending the grittiness of wartime America with a dazzling art deco, steampunk twist. The visual treat also features adventurous elements that remind audiences of classic wartime movies, such as uniformed heroes and soaring fighter planes. The storyline itself might be straightforward, but its retro-futuristic aesthetics bring something new and fresh, cementing Sky Captain's status as one of the most underrated sci-fi movies of the 2000s.

6 ‘National Treasure’ (2004)

Directed by Jon Turteltaub

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

The rollicking action-adventure flick National Treasure follows Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage), an adventurous American historian, cryptographer, and heir to a long line of treasure hunters. Since infancy, Ben has listened to the stories of a national treasure, a priceless artifact that connects the secrets of the Knights Templar, the Founding Fathers, and the Freemasons. Now all grown-up, Ben is ready to pick up where his father left off, but his quest gets complicated when his partner-turned-nemesis, Ian Howe (Sean Bean), is off to find the treasure for all the wrong reasons.

A fast-paced, all-ages thriller, National Treasure borrows elements of adventure and heist movies. Ben’s detective work involves cracking codes and uncovering hidden messages, including one on the Declaration of Independence itself. Audiences are pulled to different corners of the world, from a lost ship frozen in the Arctic to the storied halls of Boston’s Old North Church. Arguably a Disney-fied, family-friendly take on The Da Vinci Code, National Treasure is a throwback to the classic adventure movies of yore.

5 ‘King Kong’ (2005)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Image via Universal Pictures

Amid the peak of the Great Depression, the cash-strapped filmmaker Carl Denham (Jack Black) devises a bold plan: shooting his next film on the mysterious Skull Island. He recruits struggling New York City vaudeville actress Ann Darrow (Naomi Watts), taking her on the journey under the pretense that they’ll be filming in glamorous Singapore. With playwright Jack Driscoll (Adrien Brody) in tow, the trio sets sail with a film crew of sorts, heading straight into the heart of Skull Island’s untamed wilderness. Little do they know, Skull Island is teeming with dangers beyond their wildest nightmares, from cannibalistic natives to ferocious beasts to the ferocious, eight-meter-tall silverback gorilla King Kong (Andy Serkis).

King Kong has seen countless retellings over the years, yet it always captures the same thrilling essence: the terrifying yet strangely tender bond between the mighty gorilla and the empathetic Ann. The movie starts slow with its exposition, but once the crew lands on the storm-battered shores of Skull Island, the pace picks up quickly. Scene by scene, the tension builds, setting the stage for the breathtaking reveal of Kong himself. With stunning visual effects, Peter Jackson's King Kong is a great new take on this classic.

4 ‘Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World’ (2003)

Directed by Peter Weir

Image via 20th Century Studios

Amidst the turmoil of the Napoleonic Wars, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World chronicles the escapades of Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe) aboard the British frigate HMS Surprise. In charge of intercepting and neutralizing the menacing French warship Acheron, havoc wrecks among vessels off the South American coast. Despite the more technologically advanced Acheron, Aubrey's unyielding spirit and tactical brilliance are strong enough to push through treacherous waters and dangerous enemies.

While the movie loads more on character development than combat action, it still packs adventure as it takes audiences to rugged Brazilian shores, around the treacherous Cape Horn, and into the mystique of the Galapagos Islands. One of the best ship movies, Master and Commander offers a gritty portrayal of 19th-century British naval life far from grandeur and pristine and depicts the harsh realities faced by the crew of the HMS Surprise. As the ship becomes embroiled in maritime battles, the captain and sailors also deal with internal conflict and unrest, adding more tension to the chaos of war.

3 ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ (2003)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

In Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, daring blacksmith Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) teams up with the enigmatic Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) to rescue Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), the governor’s spirited daughter, from the clutches of the cursed Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush). As they sail through the rough waters of the Caribbean, they uncover the sinister truth behind Barbossa’s quest for immortality and the Aztec gold. With swashbuckling action and unexpected plot twists, Will and Jack must outsmart their foes to save Elizabeth and break the curse plaguing the seas.

Although the film’s popularity is mainly attributed to the odd and quotable Jack Sparrow, Bloom and Knightley’s chemistry is just as praise-worthy and balances Sparrow’s madness just perfectly. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl single-handedly revived the swashbuckling genre, making pirates fashionable again. Fun, funny, and with impressive visual effects, the film remains a gem of noughties action-adventure.

2 ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ (2000)

Directed by Ang Lee

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Set against the backdrop of early nineteenth-century China, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon sweeps audiences into the waning years of the Qing Dynasty. The legendary swordsman Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-Fat) is ready to hang up his blade and seek enlightenment, entrusting his iconic Green Destiny sword to his steadfast confidant, Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh). Assigned to deliver this legendary weapon to Governor Yu, Shu Lien finds herself in a game of cat-and-mouse when Yu’s daughter, Yen Ju (Zhang Ziyi), unexpectedly steals the sword.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon isn’t an ordinary action-adventure flick. Strongly rooted in the Wuxia art of filmmaking, the movie is celebrated for its hypnotizing martial arts sequences while maintaining a deep, poignant plot. Featuring elements of Chinese stories, such as honorable warriors, powerful swordswomen, and mystical elements, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon offers a soulful depth by questioning good versus bad and the true meaning of forgiveness.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Release Date December 8, 2000 Cast Chow Yun-Fat , Michelle Yeoh , Zhang Ziyi , Chang Chen , Lang Sihung , Cheng Pei-pei Runtime 120 Minutes Writers Wang Hui-ling , James Schamus , Tsai Kuo-jung

Watch on Max

1 ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Image via New Line Cinema

Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), an unassuming hobbit with a heart as brave as any, ventures on a grand odyssey alongside eight stalwart companions. Entrusted with the task of delivering the One Ring to the fiery depths of Mount Doom, Frodo receives valuable help from the sage wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen), the honorable Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), the nimble elf Legolas (Orlando Bloom), the sturdy dwarf Gimli (John Rhys-Davies), the proud Boromir (Sean Bean), and three hobbit friends, Sam (Sean Astin), Merry (Dominic Monaghan), and Pippin (Billy Boyd).

Crafting a film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic works is no small feat. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, renowned for its intricate world-building and detailed character arcs, transports viewers to realms beyond imagination. While newcomers to the lore might initially feel lost in this fantastical universe, fear not, for the heart of the story lies not in its mind-boggling exposition but in the universal struggle between good versus evil. Introducing audiences to the mines of Moria, the enchanted forests of the Elves and more, there’s always a new adventure waiting with every watch of the film.